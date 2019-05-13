Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market: Overview

This report on the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and 2018- 2026 is the forecast period.Data for 2016 has been included as historical information.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04000076/?utm_source=PRN







The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are expected to influence the expansion of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) across different geographies.



Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market: Drivers and Opportunities

E-cigarettes are less harmful than conventional burning cigarettes and are seeing rising sales across the world.E-cigarettes are highly popular in developed regions such as North America, Europe, and Japan.



They are being adopted even in developing regions such as Asia Pacific. According to International Tobacco Corporation (ITC), e-cigarette sales increased from 1,000 million units in 2017 to 2,000 million units in 2018, at a CAGR of 18.9%. Smokers and non-smokers across the world are gradually accepting the less harmful e-cigarettes which are expected to drive the demand for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products globally.



Across the world, consumers perceive e-cigarettes as "less harmful as regular cigarettes." Consumers prefer e-cigarettes as they help them to reduce consumption of Factory Made Cigarettes (FMC). Another factor increasing the demand for e-cigarettes is that these cigarettes do not smell like regular cigarettes and do not bother people surrounding an e-cigarette consumer. E-cigarettes can be used by consumers even in areas where smoking is prohibited. E-cigarettes are available in various flavors and different nicotine levels. The cost of e-cigarettes is also less than regular tobacco burning cigarettes.



Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market: Key Segments

The study provides a conclusive view of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market by segmenting it in terms of product type and distribution channel.In terms of product type, the market has been classified into products (with nicotine) and products (without nicotine).



Products (with nicotine) are further sub-segmented into OTC products and prescription products.OTC products are segmented into e-cigarettes, nicotine gums (NRT), nicotine patches (NRT), nicotine lozenges (NRT), and nicotine tablets (NRT).



Prescription products are further divided into nicotine sprays (NRT) and nicotine inhalers (NRT).Products (without nicotine) are prescription products and are segmented into Zyban and Chantix.



By distribution channel, the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is segmented into online and offline. NRT stands for products that help to reduce the urge to smoke i.e. nicotine replacement therapy (NRT).



The analysis of the above segments is based on present and forecasted global demand for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products and the prevailing and future trends in the market.We have analyzed the present and estimated regional market size of smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The regional smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction markets are further broken down into country level markets in the following geographies: the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, China, Japan, India, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.



Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market: Competitive Landscape

The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players.



The report includes detailed analysis of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats) analysis of the market, Porter's Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market regulations in various geographies, and trends. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market.



The report highlights major companies operating in the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market including Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Cipla Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (J&J), ITC Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Alkalon A/S, 22nd Century Group, Inc., Strides Pharma Science Ltd. and JUUL Labs, Inc.



These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available), products, and key strategies to increase market share in the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market.



The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is segmented as below:



Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market, by Product Type

Products (with Nicotine)

OTC Products

E-cigarettes

Nicotine Gums (NRT)

Nicotine Patches (NRT)

Nicotine Lozenges (NRT)

Nicotine Tablets (NRT)

Prescription Products

Nicotine Sprays (NRT)

Nicotine Inhalers (NRT)

Products (without Nicotine)

Prescription Products

Zyban

Chantix



Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline



Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



