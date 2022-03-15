Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market size to grow by USD 18.01 Bn | Evolving opportunities with British American Tobacco Plc and Cipla Inc. | Technavio

The 120-page report with TOC segments the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market by Product (E-cigarette, NRT, and Drug therapy) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By product, the e-cigarette segment will account for the largest share of the market. E-cigarette delivers nicotine without burning tobacco, which makes them a less toxic and safer alternatives to conventional cigarettes. In addition, new product launches and continuous product innovation by vendors are boosting the growth of the segment.

North America will emerge as the largest market for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction during the forecast period. Every year, more than 480,000 deaths due to cigarette smoking and more than 41,000 deaths due to passive smoking are reported in the US. Smoking is also increasing the prevalence of respiratory diseases, cancer, and heart diseases in the region. The increasing awareness about the harmful effects of smoking has forced many people in the region to quit smoking, which, in turn, is driving the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction in North America. The market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, Europe, and MEA.

Get highlights on segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis. Request a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by new product launches. With the growing number of people trying to quit smoking, the demand for smoking cessation aids has increased significantly across the world. To meet the growing demand, vendors are coming up with new smoking cessation aids such as e-cigarettes and nicotine patches. For instance, in November 2019, Kind Consumer Ltd. launched its breath-activated Voke 0.45 mg nicotine inhaler in the UK market. Similarly, in May 2019, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) launched new nicotine lozenges in the market. The product is a coated ice mint lozenge and is marketed as nicotine replacement, targeted at smokers who are trying to quit smoking. The introduction of such new and innovative products will be driving the growth of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market during the forecast period.

In addition, the growing health awareness among consumers about the harmful effects of cigars is anticipated to boost the growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market.

Major Three Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Companies:

British American Tobacco Plc: The company offers solutions for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction that helps to avoid the risks of consuming cigarette, under the brand name BAT.

The company offers solutions for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction that helps to avoid the risks of consuming cigarette, under the brand name BAT. Cipla Inc.: The company offers solutions for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction that supports smokers on their journey of quitting smoking and is available in modern trade, e-commerce, high-end grocers, and B2B channels, under the brand name Nicotex.

The company offers solutions for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction that supports smokers on their journey of quitting smoking and is available in modern trade, e-commerce, high-end grocers, and B2B channels, under the brand name Nicotex. Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.: The company offers solutions for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction that prevents consumers from the addiction of smoking, under the brand names Omez, Nise, Ketorol, Stamlo, Razo, and others.

Identify other dominant players and their offerings and factors impacting the growth of the market participants.

Download a Free Sample Now

Related Reports:

Global Addictions Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: The global addictions therapeutics market is segmented by type (alcohol addiction therapeutics, tobacco addiction therapeutics, and drug addiction therapeutics) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Bronchitis Treatment Market 2021-2025: The global bronchitis treatment market is segmented by drug class (antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, and bronchodilator) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 18.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled British American Tobacco Plc, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Philip Morris International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

E-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

NRT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

British American Tobacco Plc

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Imperial Brands Plc

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

JUUL Labs Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio