Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market size to grow by USD 24,529.75 Million: Rising adoption of online retailing remains key growth driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market size is set to grow by USD 24,529.75 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.59% during the forecast period.

Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market - Key Driver and Major Challenge

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market 2023-2027

The rising adoption of online retailing is driving the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market growth. The rise in the number of internet users across the world has led to an increase in the average amount of money spent online. This coupled with changing buying patterns of consumers has significantly contributed to the growth of online retailing. To capitalize on this trend, vendors are focusing on increasing their presence online. Also, there has been an increase in the number of online pharmacies and drug stores that offer nicotine patches and other NRT products. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market during the forecast period.

The health issues associated with smoking cessation products is impeding the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market growth. Long-term use of nicotine products can cause health issues such as hair loss, skin irritation, high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, nausea, and others. Also, people who regularly consume nicotine products face problems with teeth and jaw because of continuous chewing. Other side effects include skin irritation, itching, dizziness, and headache. Moreover, researchers have found that two primary ingredients found in e-cigarettes are toxic to cells in the human body. Many such health risks associated with the consumption of smoking cessation products are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Major Five Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction - Companies

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction such as Nicotine patches, Nicotine gums, and Nicotine lozenges.

Alkalon AS - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction such as Nicotine Chewing Gum.

Alvogen - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction such as Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets.

British American Tobacco Plc - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction under its Velo brand and the product name is Modern Oral Products (MOPs).

Cipla Ltd. - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction such as NICOGUM 2 Chewing Gum, and NICOGUM 4 Chewing Gum.

Other key vendors

Axcentria Pharmaceuticals

Cambrex Corp.

CHEMNOVATIC Sp. z o.o. Sp. k

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Enorama Pharma AB

Imperial Brands Plc

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Lil Drug Store Products Inc.

Perrigo Co. Plc

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

Drug stores and retailers - size and forecast 2022-2027

Hospital pharmacies - size and forecast 2022-2027

Online retail - size and forecast 2022-2027

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

E-cigarette - size and forecast 2022-2027

NRT - size and forecast 2022-2027

Drug therapy - size and forecast 2022-2027

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

North America - size and forecast 2022-2027

- size and forecast 2022-2027 Europe - size and forecast 2022-2027

- size and forecast 2022-2027 Asia - size and forecast 2022-2027

- size and forecast 2022-2027 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2022-2027

What are the key data covered in this smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market size and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the market vendors

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 24529.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., Alkalon AS, Alvogen, Axcentria Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Plc, Cambrex Corp., CHEMNOVATIC Sp. z o.o. Sp. k, Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Enorama Pharma AB, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lil Drug Store Products Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Philip Morris International, Qnovia, Tvape, and Walgreen Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

