Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market to grow by USD 16.6 billion | Technavio
- Businesses will pass through the response, recovery, and renewal phases
- The smoking cessation and Nicotine de-addiction market will have British American Tobacco Plc, Cipla Ltd., and Pfizer Inc. as major participants during 2020-2024
Jul 30, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is likely to register a CAGR of over 13% while registering an incremental growth of USD 16.6 billion during 2020-2024.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
The recovery process involves various phases including:-
- Recognizing the existing business model
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Key Market Participants Analysis
British American Tobacco Plc
British American Tobacco Plc offers smoking cessation products such as vapor products; traditional oral products, including moist snuff and snus; and modern oral products, including tobacco-free nicotine pouches.
Cipla Ltd.
Cipla Ltd. offers smoking cessation products through the Nicotex brand.
Pfizer Inc.
Pfizer Inc. offers Nicotrol Inhaler, a nicotine inhalation system that consists of a mouthpiece and a plastic cartridge.
Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-Addiction Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market are segmented as below:
- Product
- E-cigarette
- NRT
- Drug Therapy
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is driven by the growing number of people trying to quit smoking. In addition, the product innovations are expected to trigger the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
Share this article