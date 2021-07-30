Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market to grow by USD 16.6 billion | Technavio

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

British American Tobacco Plc

British American Tobacco Plc offers smoking cessation products such as vapor products; traditional oral products, including moist snuff and snus; and modern oral products, including tobacco-free nicotine pouches.

Cipla Ltd.

Cipla Ltd. offers smoking cessation products through the Nicotex brand.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. offers Nicotrol Inhaler, a nicotine inhalation system that consists of a mouthpiece and a plastic cartridge.

Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-Addiction Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market are segmented as below:

Product

E-cigarette



NRT



Drug Therapy

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is driven by the growing number of people trying to quit smoking. In addition, the product innovations are expected to trigger the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

