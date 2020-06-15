Smoothie King and DoorDash Ink Exclusive Partnership Covering Stores Nationwide

DALLAS, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King announced a new, exclusive partnership with DoorDash , the nation's leading on-demand local logistics platform, today, which will allow the lifestyle smoothie brand to expand its guest reach and inspire more healthy and active lifestyles by meeting guests where they are. Beginning in early May, guests near any of the nationwide Smoothie King locations can order all 83 purpose blends through the DoorDash app or website for delivery or pick up.

"As the world continues to face the challenges of living a new normal, Smoothie King's partnership with DoorDash – a leader in the off-premise space – provides a convenient, safe and nutritious meal-replacement option for guests when they need it most," said Smoothie King CMO Rebecca Miller. "Every smoothie on our menu is purposefully crafted to serve as an integral part of each guests' health and fitness journey. We're excited to expand our reach and help even more guests keep up with their healthy lifestyles wherever they are."

Starting June 15, Smoothie King is offering a "Try Me Free" promotion* that will give new Smoothie King guests who order through DoorDash $0 delivery fees on orders of $15 or more. Additionally, Smoothie King will join DoorDash's subscription service, DashPass. DashPass offers customers unlimited, $0 delivery fees from participating restaurants on orders of $12 or more for a monthly subscription fee of $9.99.

Smoothie King orders can be placed via the DoorDash website or app, available for iOS and Android. Your favorite blends will be delivered with a "no-contact" delivery.

Smoothie King will also begin to use DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white label fulfillment platform. Smoothie King will utilize the DoorDash fleet of Dashers for door-to-door fulfillment of orders placed on the Healthy Rewards loyalty app and SmoothieKing.com. Smoothie King delivery orders will include tamper-resistant packaging. Guests can enroll in Smoothie King's loyalty program by downloading the Healthy Rewards app. For more information, please visit www.smoothieking.com/healthy-rewards.

This announcement comes on the heels of Smoothie King's donation and delivery of $1,000,000 in smoothies to essential workers and workplaces across the nation. With a mission to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle, Smoothie King is helping provide these community heroes with nutritious, meal-replacement smoothies to fuel their long, strenuous days.

*Try Me Free: Valid only on first-time orders from SMOOTHIE KING on DoorDash. Offer valid through 6/29/20. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $15, excluding taxes and fees. Limit one per person. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Qualifying orders containing alcohol will be charged a $0.01 Delivery Fee. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,100 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the smoothie/juice bar category for the 29th consecutive year, ranked No. 14 overall on the "2020 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com. For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

