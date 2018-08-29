Smoothie King Celebrates 1,000Th-Store Milestone In New Hometown

The Richardson location, which is company-owned, is a short drive from the company's new corporate headquarters in Dallas. The company moved in June 2018 from Metairie, Louisiana. This unit showcases a new stand-alone store design and a menu centered on Smoothie King's Cleaner Blending recipes.

Consumers demand transparency with their food more than ever. As a result, Smoothie King is focused on developing exclusive, proprietary Cleaner Blending recipes. This industry-leading innovation makes smoothies more nutritious with no added sugar, more fruits and veggies, and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, and still delivers on delicious smoothies guests have always loved.

"2018 is a big year in our evolution," said Kim. "We made the move to Dallas, made significant changes to our menu, ingredient list and restaurants, and now celebrate 1,000 locations. What hasn't changed is our commitment to helping people live a healthy and active lifestyle."

The company is on track to open more stores this year than any time in its history. In the first half of 2018, Smoothie King opened 49 locations, and it projects to open a total of 130 locations by year's end. It was recently recognized as the top juice bar franchise by Entrepreneur magazine and is enjoying five years of consecutive same-store sales growth.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with 1,000 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 by Steve Kuhnau, whose mission was to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its "Smoothies With A Purpose" mission through its Cleaner Blending Initiative that focuses on more whole fruits and vegetables while removing all added sugars, artificial flavors, colors and preservatives. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 26th year, No. 35 overall on the 2017 Franchise 500 list and debuted on the Inc. 5000 list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

