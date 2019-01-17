Smoothie King Perks Up Its Menu With Two Nutritious New Coffee Smoothies

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world's leading smoothie brand, introduces two new coffee smoothies that help guests start the day strong, satisfy caffeine cravings and pack a nutritional punch as part of a healthy, active lifestyle.

The Activator® Coffee Smoothie and The Hulk® Coffee Smoothie are both meal smoothies that conveniently, deliciously replace a fast-food breakfast or lunch, while also serving up a boost of cold-brew coffee.

"We created our coffee smoothies for people who want to ditch empty-calorie coffee beverages or drive-through meals for healthier options that help them stay on track with their health and fitness goals," said Smoothie King Vice President of Product Development Rocky Gettys. "Our coffee smoothies provide that coffee fix along with protein and other nutrients that keep guests full and satisfied to fuel their morning workouts or help recover from them."

The Activator® Coffee Smoothie is a Fitness Blend that features cold-brew coffee, coconut water, banana, Gladiator® Protein, nonfat milk and protein blend with just 230 calories and 3 grams of fat, plus 29 grams of protein in each 20-ounce serving to help hydrate, recover and shape up.

The Hulk® Coffee Smoothie, for those who want to build muscle and gain weight, is made with Smoothie King's special Weight Gain blend, cold-brew coffee, butter pecan ice cream, bananas, turbinado, Super Grains Enhancer and 100 percent cocoa. This Fitness blend fuels muscles without slowing guests down.

The new smoothies join the perfect morning meal smoothie, Coffee High Protein, available in Almond Mocha or Vanilla, in the Smoothie King coffee lineup. The Coffee High Protein Smoothie is made with cold-brew coffee, dates, whey protein, almonds, Protein Blend and nonfat milk with 390 calories, 31 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber in each 20-ounce serving.

Guests who crave a caffeine jolt can also add cold-brew coffee to any other smoothie of their choice. Fan favorites include Yogurt D-Lite® with cold-brew coffee and Gladiator® Chocolate with cold-brew coffee and almonds.

Complete nutritional and ingredient information for all Smoothie King smoothies is available at www.smoothieking.com/menu.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,000 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Cleaner Blending initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing added sugars, artificial flavors, artificial colors and preservatives. Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the American Cancer Society and Challenged Athletes Foundation. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 28th year, ranked No. 22 overall on the 2019 Franchise 500 list and debuted on the Inc. 5000 list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

Visit www.smoothieking.com or www.smoothiekingfranchise.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SmoothieKing and Instagram at www.instagram.com/SmoothieKing.

