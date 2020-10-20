Smoothie King Reports Record Third-Quarter Growth: 84 New Stores Globally, 10.4% Comparable Sales Growth in the U.S.

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King reinforced its position as the leader in the smoothie category during the third quarter of 2020, experiencing a strong 10.4% franchise-sales increase year-over-year. Smoothie King also opened 22 more stores in the United States and another 62 internationally, totaling 84 new stores for the quarter and 195 new-store openings year-to-date. The franchise projects another 27 store openings domestically before the end of the year for an annual total of 75 new U.S. locations.

Smoothie King has welcomed 13 new franchisees this year and signed 223 global store commitments to date – 75 of which are domestic. The franchise expects a total of around 300 new commitments by the end of 2020.

"A big reason why people want to join and reinvest in our system is because they feel connected to our mission and vision," said CEO Wan Kim. "Our growth is validation of both that brand connection as well as the strength of our franchise model. We inspire our guests to live healthy and active lifestyles with better-for-you smoothies that serve their individual purpose, and our franchisees understand and see how that guest-centric commitment translates into business success. It's what makes us the industry leader and will continue to separate us from others out there."

Smoothie King – known globally as the most purpose-driven, lifestyle smoothie brand – maintained its development momentum thanks to its sustained focus on refining digital-ordering platforms to better align with guest-purchasing behaviors. Since their creation and introduction at the beginning of the pandemic, Smoothie King's online ordering, curbside pickup and delivery capabilities have continued to grow.

Smoothie King's keen awareness into what today's consumers want and its ability to provide likeminded menu options to satisfy these health-centric concerns are also to credit for the franchise's development. In the third quarter, Smoothie King debuted a new lineup of pumpkin smoothies using real organic pumpkin rather than flavored syrups. The brand also added the new Vegan Mixed Berry Smoothie – a high-quality, plant-based blend featuring Califia Farms® Oat Milk, the popular non-dairy alternative – to the menu.

This commitment to on-the-go convenience, world-class menu innovation and guest health further positions the franchise as a leader in the quick-service restaurant space, which remains an attractive value proposition for prospective owners. As a result, most of the commitments Smoothie King accepted in Q3 came from current franchisees compelled to reinvest in the brand.

Along with Smoothie King cutting the ribbon on its 1,200th store – which opened in Royal Oak, Mich., in August – another notable third-quarter achievement for the franchise came from Franchise Times, which ranked Smoothie King to its Top 200+ franchises list. The list, which published in September, recognized Smoothie King for its strength in systemwide sales in 2019.

"Moving forward, we will continue to improve our digital ordering capabilities and round out our purpose-driven menu – all while demonstrating an unparalleled amount of support for our franchises. This combination will allow Smoothie King to grow even more in the coming months and years," said Kim.

Smoothie King announced Monday, October 12 its CEO, Wan Kim, will be featured on the Emmy Award-winning, hit television show UNDERCOVER BOSS. The episode is scheduled to air Friday, October 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Follow along and engage with the episode on Smoothie King's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages, @SmoothieKing.

ABOUT SMOOTHIE KING FRANCHISES, INC.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately-held, Dallas-based franchise company. Founded in 1973, Smoothie King has evolved into a lifestyle brand inspiring people to live healthy and active lifestyles via nutritious, great-tasting smoothies. The franchise earned the No. 1 ranking in the smoothie/juice bar category, and No. 14 overall, on Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 list in 2020. The company also debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018.

