Smoothies Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024 - Pepsi & Coca-Cola Compete Hard in Functional Smoothies Market

DUBLIN, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smoothies - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smoothies in US$ Million.

The US market is further analyzed by the following Segments:

Made-to-order Smoothies

Packaged Smoothies

The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (US)

Bolthouse Farms (US)

Boost Juice Bars Ltd. ( Australia )

) Crussh Juice Bars Ltd. (UK)

Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Ltd (UK)

Freshns Quality Brands (US)

Innocent Ltd. (UK)

Jamba Juice Company (US)

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies (US)

Naked Juice Company (US)

Orange Julius of America (US)

Planet Smoothie (US)

Red Mango FC, LLC (US)

Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies (US)

Smoothie King Franchise, Inc. (US)

Surf City Squeeze (US)

Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (US)

Suja Life , LLC (US)

, LLC (US) TCBY Systems, LLC (US)

Tropical Smoothie Cafe (US)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Smoothies

Promising Health Benefits to Drive Market Growth

Smoothie Market

Key Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Economies to Lead Future Growth

Fruit-Based Smoothies Dominate the Market

Innovative, Healthy, and Fortified Smoothies Flood the Market

Organic and Non-GMO Smoothies to Witness Significant Growth

Functional Smoothies Market

Positioned for Growth

Pepsi & Coca-Cola Compete Hard in Functional Smoothies Market

High-Sugar Content, High Prices & Changing Consumer Tastes

Challenges Confronting Smoothies Market

Competitive Scenario

Product Differentiation

Critical Strategy for Success



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES

Smoothie Market Turns Attention to Address the Unique Needs of Millennials

Customization Tops the List

Healthy Smoothies Market

Additional Health Benefits Drive Demand

Inherent Health Benefits of Smoothies to Drive Market Growth

Smoothie Blends with Premium Ingredients

How Healthy Are They?

Higher Fiber Content in Smoothies Makes the Category More Promising than Juices

Juices Vs Smoothies

An Unending Debate

Hectic Lifestyles Trigger On-the-Go Smoothie Consumption

Smoothies Emerge as Ideal Meal Replacements

Smoothie Bowls

The Next Big Trend in Healthy Foods Space

Consumers Show Inclination for Superfood Smoothies

Supercharged Green Juice & Smoothie Diet

The Latest Fad

Frozen Smoothies Market: Enhancing Shelf Life of Smoothies

Yogurt Smoothie Market

A Promising Market

Green Smoothies

Are Health Benefits Just Hype?

How Real is the Health Risk Associated with Smoothies?

Rapid Growth of Juice & Smoothie Bar Franchises

Smoothies Increasingly Making their Way into Restaurant Menus

Traditional Foodservice Operators & Juice Bars Looking to Transform into Smoothie Outlets

Smoothie Blending

An Attractive Proposition for C-Stores

Megatrends with Significant Implications for Smoothies Market

Expanding Middle Class Population and Rising Disposable Incomes Offer Increased Growth Prospects

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

Packaging Innovations Facilitate Vendors to Expand Customer Base

New, Innovative Sans Bottle for Preserving Juices and Smoothies



3. SMOOTHIES

AN OVERVIEW

What is a Smoothie?

Evolution of Smoothies

Smoothie Types

Type of Smoothies Based on Availability in Market

Made-to-order Smoothies

Packaged Smoothies

Product Categories

Shelf Stable Smoothie

Powered Based Smoothie

Frozen Mix Smoothie

Individually Quick Frozen Smoothie

Smoothie Mixes

Smoothies vs. Juice

Nutritional Value

Benefits of Smoothies

Super Fruits Deliver Medicinal Benefits

5-A-Day Concept

Public Health Campaign

Contribution of Smoothies towards 5-A-Day Requirements

Concerns Related to Smoothie Consumption

Impact of Smoothies on Dental Health

Processing & Labeling

Packaging and Distribution

Types of Packaging

Aseptic Cartons

PET Bottles



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Pack'd Unveils Frozen Protein Smoothie Kits Range

Smoothie King Introduces Meal Replacement Smoothies

Dancing Blender Smoothie Introduces Bantigo Smoothie

Red Mango Unveils New Line of Fall Smoothies

Concord Foods Introduces Smoothie Mixes Range

Sunmagic Unveils Line of Cold-Pressed Smoothies

Boost Juice Bars Launches Anytime Brekkie Smoothie

Wildway Unveils New Range of Functional Smoothie Mixes

MOMA Foods Rolls Out Breakfast Smoothie

Barfresh Food Group Introduces New Smoothies for School Systems

Boost Juice Bars Rolls Out Coffee Dream Smoothie

Boost Juice Bars Launches Smoothies for Kids

Jamba Launches Two Watermelon Smoothies

Del Monte Fresh Introduces Smoothie Kits Range

FlapJacked Introduces Greek Yogurt Protein Smoothie Mix

Smoothie King Reintroduces The Activator Smoothie

Tropicana Debuts Morning Boost Smoothie

Jamba Unveils Super Blend Smoothies

Planet Smoothie Rolls Out Balanced Smoothies

Tropical Smoothie Caf Unveils Four Powerpacked Smoothies

Bolthouse Farms Introduces Range of Cold-Pressed Smoothies

LEAP Debuts Instant Smoothie Bowl Powders

Health Lab Introduces Ready-to-Drink Protein Smoothies

Ceres Introduces Organic 100% Fruit Juices and Smoothies

Innocent Debuts New Look Smoothies

Jamba Juice Rolls Out Protein Smoothies Line

Nestle Introduces Nesfit Smoothie

Costa Launches Fruit Smoothies

Sir Fruit Introduces New Smoothies Range

FARMI Piimatstus Launches Yoghurt Smoothies & Rjazenka

Savse Rolls Out Purple Carrot Smoothie

Dunkin Donuts Releases New Fruit Smoothie

Smoothie King Introduces New Summer Hydration Smoothies

Jamba Juice Unveils Island Getaway Smoothies

Sweetie Pie Rolls Out Lactation Smoothie in Whole Foods Stores

RiceBran Technologies Releases NukaCha Shake n Go

CytoSport Rolls Out Two New Products under Muscle Milk Brand

Borden Dairy Releases Lala Greek Yogurt Smoothies

Smoothie King Unveils new Veggie Avocado Pineapple LTO Smoothie

Dr. Smoothie Rolls Out ADDins with Three Functional Blends

Westlife & McDonald's Roll Out McCafe

Haitai Beverage Introduces Two Sunkist' Smoothies

Evolution Fresh Unveils Evolution Fresh Smoothies

Smoothie King Introduces King Cake Smoothie

Smoothie King Develops Immune Builder Smoothies

Jamba Juice Unveils Almond Milk Smoothies

Tropical Smoothie Caf Launches New Smoothie Flavours

Inventure Foods Develops organic varieties of Strawberries Wild & Razzmatazz

Innocent Introduces Two Pure Fruit Smoothies

Dunkin Donuts Unveils Coolatta Lite & Frozen Dunkaccino

B'more Organic Rolls Out Strawberry Skyr Smoothie

Smoothie King Launches New Smoothie Peach Papaya

Caf Coffee Day Rolls Out Slushes & Smoothies

Dannon & Evolution Fresh Introduces Evolution Fresh Smoothies

Starbucks & Danone Unveils Smoothie Line

Del Monte Unveils Fresh Fruit Smoothies

Daily Greens Introduces Green-Focused Smoothie Line

Stonyfield Organic Develops Organic Protein Smoothies

PepsiCo Rolls Out Naked Juice Smoothies

Planet Smoothie Develops New Smoothie Line



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Fazer Group Takes Over Froosh

Jamba Acquires Vitaligent

Vaaka Partners Acquires Stake in Jungle Juice Bar

Barfresh Inks Multi-Year Agreement with Aquarium of the Pacific

Bevolution Takes Over Dr. Smoothie Brands

Smoothie King Enters into a Partnership with Brooke Sweat & Emily Day

McDonald's Enters into a Partnership with Chobani

Kahala Brands Acquires Maui Wowi Hawaiian

Barfresh Enters into Agreement with PepsiCo



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Rising Health Consciousness of Consumers Fuels Growth in the Smoothie Market

An Outline of Typical Customer Profile of Smoothies

Growing Economy Favors Increase in Smoothie Consumption

Smoothie Makers Experiment with New Ingredients & Blends

Healthy Food Choices of Americans Fuel Growth Opportunities for Smoothie Market

Consumers Shifting to Less-Sugar Smoothie Varieties

Conveying Nutritional Advantages of Smoothies

Essential for Increasing Consumption Levels among Boomers

Smoothies

A Regular Beverage for Millennials Rather than a Healthy Drink

Consumers Choose Smoothies to Consume Daily Recommended Vegetables

Customization Makes Smoothies Highly Appealing for Consumers

Growing Popularity of Smoothies in Restaurant Menus

Rising Popularity of Smoothies Bodes Well for Frozen Fruits Market

Smoothie Bowls and International Flavors

Innovations Designed to Entice Consumers

Acai Berry Juice

A Popular Consumer Choice

Smoothies

A Promising Segment in the Refrigerated Juice & Juice Drinks Market

Functional Smoothies Gain Momentum

Juice and Smoothie Bars Innovate to Stay in Competition

Competition

The Rise of Jamba Juice Brand in Recent Past

Smoothie King

A Strong Competitor

Smoothie Caf: A Promising Company

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies: Leading Smoothie Bar Franchise

Robeks: Health Focused Smoothie Franchise

Fast Food Industry Majors Look to Grab a Share of the Lucrative Smoothies Pie

North American Smoothie Chains Look to Expand Presence in International Markets

FDA Relaxes Standards for Defining Smoothie

Product Innovations/Introductions

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

Market Analysis



3. JAPAN

Market Analysis



4. EUROPE

Market Analysis

4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

4b. GERMANY

Market Analysis

4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Smoothies Market

An Overview

Growing Demand for Vegetable Smoothies

Changing Consumer Preferences Sustains Juice & Smoothie Bars Industry

New Startups Venture into Juice and Smoothie Market

Competitive Landscape

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

4e. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

5a. CHINA

Market Analysis

5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Smoothies to Benefit from the Growing Prominence of Healthy Living

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Australia

Trend towards Healthy Livings Drives Smoothie and Juice Bars Market in Australia

Product Innovations/Introductions

Boost Juice (Australia)

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics



7. REST OF WORLD



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 83 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 86)

The United States (55)

(55) Canada (4)

(4) Europe (17)

(17) The United Kingdom (9)

(9)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

(Excluding Japan) (8) Middle East (1)

(1) Africa (1)

