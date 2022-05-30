Smoothies Market Size to Grow by USD 7.03 billion | Fruit-based to be Highest Revenue-generating Segment | Technavio

Smoothies Market 2021-2025: Scope

The smoothies market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the parent market of the smoothies market?

Technavio categorizes the global smoothies market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market.

Technavio categorizes the global smoothies market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market.

The increasing number of product launches by regional and international players is one of the major trends in the market

The increasing number of product launches by regional and international players is one of the major trends in the market

45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 4.12%.

Smoothies Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barfresh Food Group Inc., Danone SA, Happy Planet Foods Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, Jamba Juice, MTY Food Group Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Smoothie King Franchises Inc., The Coca Cola Co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Smoothies Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Fruit Based



Dairy Based



Others

Type

Out Of Home



At Home

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA



Smoothies Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Product Segments

The fruit-based segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption of fruit-based smoothies. These smoothies are high in minerals and antioxidants, and their cost is more than regular juices and smoothies. The rising health consciousness among consumers, changing lifestyles, and food habits are also leading to the growth of this segment. Organic fruit smoothies are prepared from fresh fruits that are not sprayed with harmful chemicals and pesticides.

Smoothies Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist smoothies market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smoothies market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smoothies market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smoothies market vendors

Smoothies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barfresh Food Group Inc., Danone SA, Happy Planet Foods Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, Jamba Juice, MTY Food Group Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Smoothie King Franchises Inc., The Coca Cola Co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

