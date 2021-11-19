Smoothies Market to Witness USD 7.03 Billion Growth | Barfresh Food Group Inc., Danone SA, Happy Planet Foods Inc., & More Among Top Players | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Barfresh Food Group Inc., Danone SA, Happy Planet Foods Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, Jamba Juice, MTY Food Group Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Smoothie King Franchises Inc., The Coca Cola Co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. among others.

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and marketing and advertising campaigns to compete in the market.

Danone SA – The company operates its business under segments (Specialized Nutrition, Essential Dairy and Plant Based Products, and Waters). Danone SA offers strawberry oatmeal smoothies.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Fruit-based:



The smoothies market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the fruit-based segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.





The rising health consciousness among consumers, changing lifestyle, and food habits is the major driver for this segment.



Dairy-based



Others

Regional Market Outlook

North America will register the highest growth rate of 45% among the other regions. Therefore, the smoothies market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

will register the highest growth rate of 45% among the other regions. Therefore, the smoothies market in is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for smoothies in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe , MEA, and South America .

are the key markets for smoothies in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in , MEA, and . The growing trends of healthy eating and consuming raw and organic food products among the young US population will facilitate the smoothies market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Trends Driving the Global Smoothies Market

Smoothies Market Driver:

Increasing awareness about health benefits of smoothies:

To help in repairing and rejuvenating the skin, build immunity, increase energy levels, and promote the overall well-being of the human body, smoothies are the best source.

Right blend of ingredients in smoothies helps in detoxing and cleansing the body. Moreover, a few smoothies are made from yogurt or milk, which are a good source of probiotics.

Smoothies are becoming popular among consumers owing to the increasing awareness regarding preventive healthcare. This factor will fuel smoothies market growth over the forecast period.

Smoothies Market Trend:

Demand for organic and gluten-free smoothies:

Growing number of health-conscious consumers and increasing incidence rate of celiac disease are driving the demand for organic and gluten-free smoothies.

Weight management issues, demand for nutritious food, and increasing occurrence of digestive health problems will influence the smoothie market growth.

The easy availability of gluten-free food products is another key factor in increasing sales of gluten-free smoothies.

The origin and quality of fruits and vegetables used in the production of smoothies is a matter of concern, which increases the demand for organic and gluten-free products.

Smoothies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barfresh Food Group Inc., Danone SA, Happy Planet Foods Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, Jamba Juice, MTY Food Group Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Smoothie King Franchises Inc., The Coca Cola Co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

