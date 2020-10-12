SMP Pharmacy Solutions Launches Dedicated Fertility App to Assist Patients in Navigating Their Fertility Journeys

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMP Pharmacy Solutions announced the launch of their new dedicated fertility app, SMP Fertility Rx, today. Designed to create fertility solutions for their patients, the Fertility Rx App solidifies SMP Pharmacy Solutions as the leader of technological advances while continuing to deliver award-winning customer service.

The proprietary new app will allow patients to order fertility medication, track past and current orders, access medication training videos and guides, and message with their pharmacy team. With secure messaging and payment capabilities, the app allows patients to perform all their fertility pharmacy needs within the platform.

"The app was developed to offer continued support to clients going through a fertility journey," said Brian Brito, President & CCO of SMP Pharmacy Solutions. 'We recognized the need to be able to have direct access to your pharmacy, whether it be for pharmacist support or being able to track when your medication will be delivered - and it was imperative to us that our customer has access to all of that."

Patients will have individualized access based on their fertility protocol. All users will be able to purchase their prescribed medication through the shopping cart feature, while also having a library of training videos and tutorials pertinent to their personalized order.

SMP Pharmacy continues its promise to take a comprehensive approach to health and client care by allowing patients to have complete support and full visibility to their pharmacy team. As the first dedicated fertility Rx app, the platform delivers innovative user engagement and functionality, enhancing the provider and patient experience.

The app will be available for download on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

About SMP

Since 2003 SMP has grown from a local retail operation to a national award-winning fertility and specialty pharmacy with licenses in 50 states and strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers. In 2018 SMP partnered with a healthcare-focused investment firm, Galen Partners, to help usher in the next phase of the pharmacy's growth and service level. SMP has developed specific therapeutic expertise in fertility pharmacy and specialty services, holding major accreditations including ACHC and PCAB.

