SMPLSTC CBD Just Made a Big Move in the Wholesale Market

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, SMPLSTC CBD, a premium hemp provider focused on the overall wellness of clients, announced that it will be opening its wholesale doors online.

SMPLSTC CBD wants to provide easier access to high-quality products and has, in recent months, altered the distribution strategy to focus more on streamlining the straight to consumer channels. This move seeks to curb the growing need for a faster CBD delivery channel in the CBD industry which analysts estimate will have grown by over 700 percent in 2023.

Using this data, SMPLSTC CBD decided to reinvest into this expected growth ensuring greater access to its already fast-moving products through online channels.

"31 years of being a Dental Hygienist... This is the ONLY product that helps my back." - Ann J.

With responsive feedback from CBD users, SMPLSTC CBD has refined its products to give resellers and wholesalers alike a great chance to improve their CBD sales.

The recent change enables the CBD product manufacturer to retain control of the client-company relationship helping avoid any tarnishing of the brand's value through third-party distributors.

Through their online wholesale distribution channel, clients can purchase samples instantly, have access to datasheets, material safety, and 3rd party certificates. Clients also have access to data on the top-selling products helping them to make informed decisions before making any bulk purchase.

The distribution website is targeted towards retail outlets, health stores, and CBD vape shops which can take advantage of the low prices to infuse growth into their Hemp or CBD business.

For anyone interested in seeking a reliable CBD partner for wholesale CBD, then we recommend viewing more information online at https://smplstcbd.com/cbd-wholesale/. Just fill out the form and a CBD Sales Advisor will get back to you to answer any questions.

