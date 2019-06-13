SMSB Consulting Group Presents The Keys To Leveraging GS1 Standards For A+ Digital Product Content At GS1 Connect® 2019

Jason will present material for learning the relevance of implementing outstanding digital product content for shopper interaction and consumption across several industries including, CPG, FMCG, beauty, dollar stores, home improvement, lawn and home care, office products, and sporting goods. Whether Team Amazon, Team Walmart, Team Microsoft, or Team You, the procurement of enriched, A+ DPC is paramount to navigating the omnichannel successfully as these items must be engaging, accurate, and consistent.

"From in-store, interactive kiosks to an online cart, augmented reality environments, and digital door ads in the freezer aisle, a company's digital product content must be tangible in a way the customer finds realistic in her mind and then fulfilling once in hand," notes SMSB Consulting Group CEO, Al Lozito. "Addressing the challenges of DPC capture, production, and management is at the heart of what we do. We are especially excited to present this year and to advance this conversation at GS1 Connect®."

About SMSB

SMSB Consulting Group, Inc. delivers captivating images and the extensive data of Digital Product Content with correlative services in Product Content Management, Planogram Development Solutions, and Category + Commerce Analytics to enhance the shopper experience and increase sales. We are a digital content and product data solutions source for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of selling and merchandising products over all touchpoints for omnichannel success.

About GS1 Connect® 2019

GS1 Connect® 2019 will take place June 19th-21st in Denver, CO; and, will feature 7 tracks, 110+ sessions, How to Do Business With…Sessions, Tech Theater sessions, Trading Partner Roundtables, GS1 US University pre- and post-conference classes, networking events and keynote sessions. SMSB Consulting Group, Inc. will be exhibiting on the floor at Booth 21.

