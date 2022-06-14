SMT Placement Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 627.46 Mn | Evolving Opportunities with Beijing Torch, FUJI Corp., and Hanwha Group | Technavio

Jun 14, 2022, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SMT Placement Equipment Market by End User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the SMT placement equipment market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 627.46 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.04% during the projected period. The surge in demand for PCBs is notably driving the SMT placement equipment market growth. However, the high cost of deployment may impede market growth.
Key Revenue-generating Segment Highlights
The SMT placement equipment market report is segmented by End User (consumer electronics, automotive, telecom, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
- The consumer electronics end-user segment held the largest SMT placement equipment market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. The segment is expected to gain traction due to improvements in technologies involved in the manufacturing of consumer electronics, light-emitting diode (LED) and compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) lighting, and liquid crystal display (LCD)/LED monitors and televisions.
- APAC will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for SMT placement equipment market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The surge in demand for PCBs will facilitate the SMT placement equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Competitive Highlights
The SMT placement equipment market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Top Companies Covered with their Offerings
- ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.: The company offers products such as SIPLACE S Series, SIPLACE SX Series and other products.
- Beijing Torch: The company offers a six head small high speed visual pack and place machine M6, Automatic solder paste jet printing machine P1 and other products.
- Blakell Europlacer Ltd.: The company offers products such as iineo+, atom and others.
- FRITSCH GmBH: The company offers Manual stencil printers such as printALL005L, printALL005 and other products
- FUJI Corp.: The company offers FUJI Smart Factory Platform NXTR, NXTR PM and other products
- Hanwha Group: The company offers Hanwha Precision Machinery. It is a leading worldwide Smart Factory solutions provider, offering Surface Mount Technology (SMT) mounters, semiconductor equipment and other features.
- JUKI Automation Systems GmbH: The company offers Electronics Assemble like IX 502 / IX 302, IFLEX and other products.
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.: The company offers Electronics Assemble like IX 502 / IX 302, IFLEX and other products.
- Mycronic AB: The company offers MyCare Services as part of SMT solutions
- Panasonic Corp.: The company offers products such as NPM D3A, AM 100 and other products.
SMT Placement Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of about 6.04%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 627.46 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
2.39
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., Beijing Torch, Blakell Europlacer Ltd., FRITSCH GmBH, FUJI Corp., Hanwha Group, JUKI Automation Systems GmbH, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Mycronic AB, and Panasonic Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.
- Exhibit 47: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 50: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Beijing Torch
- Exhibit 52: Beijing Torch - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Beijing Torch - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Beijing Torch - Key offerings
- 10.5 Blakell Europlacer Ltd.
- Exhibit 55: Blakell Europlacer Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Blakell Europlacer Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Blakell Europlacer Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 FRITSCH GmBH
- Exhibit 58: FRITSCH GmBH - Overview
- Exhibit 59: FRITSCH GmBH - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: FRITSCH GmBH - Key offerings
- 10.7 FUJI Corp.
- Exhibit 61: FUJI Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: FUJI Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: FUJI Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: FUJI Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Hanwha Group
- Exhibit 65: Hanwha Group - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Hanwha Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Hanwha Group – Key news
- Exhibit 68: Hanwha Group - Key offerings
- 10.9 JUKI Automation Systems GmbH
- Exhibit 69: JUKI Automation Systems GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 70: JUKI Automation Systems GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: JUKI Automation Systems GmbH – Key news
- Exhibit 72: JUKI Automation Systems GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.10 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 73: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 76: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Mycronic AB
- Exhibit 78: Mycronic AB - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Mycronic AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Mycronic AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Mycronic AB - Segment focus
- 10.12 Panasonic Corp.
- Exhibit 82: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Panasonic Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 85: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
