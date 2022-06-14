SMT Placement Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 627.46 Mn | Evolving Opportunities with Beijing Torch, FUJI Corp., and Hanwha Group | Technavio

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to analyst.

Key Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The SMT placement equipment market report is segmented by End User (consumer electronics, automotive, telecom, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The consumer electronics end-user segment held the largest SMT placement equipment market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. The segment is expected to gain traction due to improvements in technologies involved in the manufacturing of consumer electronics, light-emitting diode (LED) and compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) lighting, and liquid crystal display (LCD)/LED monitors and televisions.

APAC will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for SMT placement equipment market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The surge in demand for PCBs will facilitate the SMT placement equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Competitive Highlights

The SMT placement equipment market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Top Companies Covered with their Offerings

ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.: The company offers products such as SIPLACE S Series, SIPLACE SX Series and other products.

Beijing Torch: The company offers a six head small high speed visual pack and place machine M6, Automatic solder paste jet printing machine P1 and other products.

Blakell Europlacer Ltd.: The company offers products such as iineo+, atom and others.

FRITSCH GmBH: The company offers Manual stencil printers such as printALL005L, printALL005 and other products



FUJI Corp.: The company offers FUJI Smart Factory Platform NXTR, NXTR PM and other products

Hanwha Group: The company offers Hanwha Precision Machinery. It is a leading worldwide Smart Factory solutions provider, offering Surface Mount Technology (SMT) mounters, semiconductor equipment and other features.

JUKI Automation Systems GmbH: The company offers Electronics Assemble like IX 502 / IX 302, IFLEX and other products.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.: The company offers Electronics Assemble like IX 502 / IX 302, IFLEX and other products.

Mycronic AB: The company offers MyCare Services as part of SMT solutions

Panasonic Corp.: The company offers products such as NPM D3A, AM 100 and other products.

SMT Placement Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 6.04% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 627.46 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.39 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., Beijing Torch, Blakell Europlacer Ltd., FRITSCH GmBH, FUJI Corp., Hanwha Group, JUKI Automation Systems GmbH, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Mycronic AB, and Panasonic Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 47: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 48: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 50: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Beijing Torch

Exhibit 52: Beijing Torch - Overview



Exhibit 53: Beijing Torch - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Beijing Torch - Key offerings

10.5 Blakell Europlacer Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Blakell Europlacer Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Blakell Europlacer Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Blakell Europlacer Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 FRITSCH GmBH

Exhibit 58: FRITSCH GmBH - Overview



Exhibit 59: FRITSCH GmBH - Product and service



Exhibit 60: FRITSCH GmBH - Key offerings

10.7 FUJI Corp.

Exhibit 61: FUJI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 62: FUJI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: FUJI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: FUJI Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Hanwha Group

Exhibit 65: Hanwha Group - Overview



Exhibit 66: Hanwha Group - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Hanwha Group – Key news



Exhibit 68: Hanwha Group - Key offerings

10.9 JUKI Automation Systems GmbH

Exhibit 69: JUKI Automation Systems GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 70: JUKI Automation Systems GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 71: JUKI Automation Systems GmbH – Key news



Exhibit 72: JUKI Automation Systems GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Exhibit 73: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 76: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Mycronic AB

Exhibit 78: Mycronic AB - Overview



Exhibit 79: Mycronic AB - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Mycronic AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Mycronic AB - Segment focus

10.12 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 82: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Panasonic Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 85: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

