SMT Placement Equipment Market to Record a CAGR of 6.15%, Surge in Demand for PCBs to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the "SMT Placement Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The SMT placement equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 650.96 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global SMT Placement Equipment Market 2022-2026

Market Driver and Trend

The surge in demand for PCBs is driving the growth of the market. With the rise in demand for PCBs, EMS providers are expected to make high investments in SMT equipment. This will provide vendors with a competitive advantage to minimize risk to the supply chain by controlling the cost, quality, and lead time of components. This, in turn, will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Technological advances in product offerings are a trend in the market. Advanced SMT placement equipment can maximize throughput and integrate with other SMT equipment seamlessly. Vendors are focusing on incorporating flexible and modular gantry systems and improved feeder systems. The demand for intelligent feeders is expected to rise, with the increasing manufacturing complexity and changeovers. These feeders can communicate with the placement equipment and reduce setup errors. Such advances are expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The SMT placement equipment market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Amistar Automation, ASMPT Ltd., Autotronik SMT GmbH, Beijing Torch Co. Ltd., Blakell Europlacer Ltd., DDM Novastar Inc., FRITSCH GmBH, FUJI Corp., Hanwha Corp., Juki Corp., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc, Mirae Corp., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., SMTnet, Universal Instruments Corp., SumiLax SMT Technologies Pvt Ltd, Versatec LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses several factors for categorizing the players. Some of these factors considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, innovation score, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Segmentation

By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe , North America , the Middle East and Africa , and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as governments' focus on technological advances with regard to information and communication technology (ICT) and digital connectivity. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the SMT placement equipment market in APAC.

, , the and , and . will have the largest share of the market. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as governments' focus on technological advances with regard to information and communication technology (ICT) and digital connectivity. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. and are the key countries for the SMT placement equipment market in APAC. By end-user, the market is classified into consumer electronics, automotive, telecom, and others. The consumer electronics segment contributes the largest share of the market. A large number of end-users in the consumer electronics industry are expected to adopt SMT placement equipment, with the rise in the use of substrate-like PCBs.

SMT Placement Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 650.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.95 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amistar Automation, ASMPT Ltd., Autotronik SMT GmbH, Beijing Torch Co. Ltd., Blakell Europlacer Ltd., DDM Novastar Inc., FRITSCH GmBH, FUJI Corp., Hanwha Corp., Juki Corp., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc, Mirae Corp., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., SMTnet, SumiLax SMT Technologies Pvt Ltd, Universal Instruments Corp., Versatec LLC, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ASMPT Ltd.

10.4 Beijing Torch Co. Ltd.

10.5 Blakell Europlacer Ltd.

10.6 FRITSCH GmBH

10.7 FUJI Corp.

10.8 Hanwha Corp.

10.9 Juki Corp.

10.10 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc

10.11 Mycronic AB

10.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

