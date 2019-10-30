Smucker Away From Home Launches New Jif® Power Ups® in C-Store Segment

More than 2.5 million households have already purchased Jif Power Ups 1 , so C-Store operators can offer consumers what they're looking for away from home. Power Ups are peanut-first choices that are as satisfying as they are delicious. Chewy Granola Bars offer Creamy Peanut Butter and Chocolate varieties while the Stacked Granola Bars are available in Super S'Mores and Epic Chocolate.

These 1.3 oz individual packages are a great portable, on-the-go snack. Sold in 15 count boxes, Jif Power Ups are perfect to merchandise for individual sale. Jif Power Ups Stacked Granola Bars – Epic Chocolate was recently recognized as a winning product for CStore Decision's New Product Contest in the "Snacks – Sweet" category.

To learn more about the Smucker Away From Home full portfolio of C-Store products, visit www.smuckerawayfromhome.com.

About The J.M. Smucker Company

For 120 years, The J.M. Smucker Company has been committed to offering consumers quality products that help bring families together to share memorable meals and moments - at home or away from home.

The Company remains rooted in the Basic Beliefs of Quality, People, Ethics, Growth and Independence established by its founder and namesake more than a century ago.

Smucker Away From Home is a division of The J.M. Smucker Company and specializes in meeting the needs of foodservice professionals. A wide range of quality products are offered through its family of iconic brands, which include Smucker's®, Jif®, Dickinson's®, Folgers®, Sahale Snacks®, Sugar In The Raw®,Sweet'n Low® and Café Bustelo®.

1 IRI Panel TTL US All Outlet Dec 2018

