Smucker's® Brings the Taste of Magic, Sunshine and Rainbows to Ice Cream

"We're excited to sprinkle some fun for the whole family and their ice cream sundaes with our enchanting, unicorn shell ice cream topping that is sure to delight those of all ages," said Ali Brown, Director, Smucker's Brand Strategy. "New Smucker′s Unicorn Magic Shell topping brings a little magic to birthdays, Friday nights or any excuse to have ice cream."

New Smucker′s Unicorn Magic Shell® topping is now available in stores nationwide, including Amazon. Smucker's Ice Cream Toppings have given families the opportunity to share special ice cream moments for over 60 years. With more than 30 different topping flavors, Smucker's offers consumers a variety of delicious Ice Cream Toppings to complement any memorable occasion.

Visit Smuckers.com to find more information on flavors and recipes.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.

Related Links

http://www.jmsmucker.com

