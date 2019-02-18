SNA Displays Hires New Marketing Head

The move comes after another year in which the company has continued to increase its imprint on the LED display industry, manufacturing products for a number of high-profile projects including Circa Towers Los Angeles, Champs' Times Square flagship, and the human head-shaped LED sculpture at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio. The company has also rapidly expanded its business across the U.S. and into Central and South America.

"Gerard comes to SNA Displays with deep experience in building a marketing program and establishing effective messaging for a technology organization," said Dennis Hickey, president of SNA Displays. "The creative vision and expertise is a perfect fit for the new marketing and communications objectives our executive team has laid out for the coming years."

Shallo, a life-long New Yorker who currently resides in Brooklyn, was intrigued by working for a company that has helped define the skyline of one of the world's most prominent metropolitan areas.

"As one of the busiest, most visited cities in the world, New York holds a special place for me," said Shallo. "And what SNA Displays has accomplished in Times Square alone is a story I wanted to be a part of. Now the company is helping to define the look and feel of other major markets, so it's really an exciting time to join this team."

Shallo said the digital display technology SNA Displays provides, along with its creative potential, was also very appealing.

"I'm a huge fan of technology, and I'm drawn to the opportunity to learn about the backend tech that makes these huge video screens so incredible and vibrant," he said. "But as a marketer, you can't help but to be excited by this company's ability to bring its clients' visions to life on such an amazing scale."

As part of the restructuring, SNA Displays moved Mitch Leathers, who previously managed all marketing and communications, into a senior director role in communications where he will handle PR, industry media, and internal and external written communication.

"Given the rapid growth we've experienced very recently, we really needed a shift in our branding and messaging focus," said Leathers. "With Gerard's vast marketing experience and expertise, we are now much better positioned to tell our story and continue this exciting growth with our customers."

"I'm excited about further growing our marketing team," said Shallo, "and we've already opened up some new roles. I really envision SNA Displays as being the default brand in the industry for any client that appreciates the kind of quality, stability and hands-on management we bring to the table. One of the striking things I've already learned about the company is the unbelievable expertise of the staff."

Shallo will run the company's marketing program from its Times Square headquarters while Leathers will remain in SNA Displays' Dallas office.

About Sansi North America (SNA) Displays

SNA Displays is focused on bringing its clients' creative visions to life. Established in 1993, Sansi is one of the world's largest manufacturers of LED products, utilizing more than 2 million square feet of manufacturing space and owning more than 250 patents.

In North America, SNA Displays is headquartered in New York City's historic Times Square and has worked with clients to create and build some of the largest and most recognizable outdoor and indoor LED spectaculars in the industry. Discover more about how Dreams Live Digitally™ at www.snadisplays.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mitch Leathers

Sr. Director of Communications

+1 (646) 380-0285, mitch.leathers@snadisplays.com

SOURCE Sansi North America (SNA) Displays

Related Links

http://www.snadisplays.com

