SNA International Announces Prime Seat on OASIS SB IDIQ Pool 4

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SNA International LLC (SNA) has been selected a General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Pool 4 awardee. OASIS is GSA's next-generation multiple award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity Best in Class (BIC) contract to provide government agencies with contractual solutions to complex professional services missions. Pool 4 is focused explicitly on Scientific Services supporting Research and Development in Biotechnology and the Physical, Engineering, and Life Sciences.

SNA's comprehensive technical, management, staffing, and transition qualifications will add measurable value to government agencies that acquire solutions under OASIS Pool 4. SNA is seeking industry partners in emerging scientific disciplines who are committed to providing exceptional service and maintaining high quality standards. Companies with innovative technologies in the physical, engineering, and life sciences who want to support the federal government are strongly encouraged to contact SNA. SNA is a highly respected within the industry, easy to work with, and will help companies bring their technologies and services to the government via OASIS.

Cecily Sullivan, chief growth officer of SNA, expressed, "This win broadens our ability to provide existing and new customers with high-quality, innovative, solutions. We look forward to bringing our culture of scientific and technical excellence to new missions across the federal government."

For more information about OASIS, see https://sna-intl.com/our-clients/oasispartners/

About SNA International LLC

SNA International LLC, headquartered in Alexandria VA, specializes in forensic, biometric, and identity intelligence solutions. Founded on lessons learned during post-9/11 human identification efforts, SNA combines forensic science and information technology to create innovative, cost-effective solutions that meet and exceed scientific quality standards. SNA personnel have supported highly visible human identification operations (including 50+ mass fatality events) and currently serve some of the largest federal forensic laboratories. In 2019, SNA was recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Top 500 Fastest-Growing Company and named by the U.S. Small Business Administration as Region III Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year.

SOURCE SNA International