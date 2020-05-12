SNA International Announces Two New Members of its Executive Leadership Team

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of SNA International LLC (SNA) today announced two new members of its executive leadership team.

Ryan Hayes, President of SNA Cecily Sullivan, Chief Growth Officer of SNA

Ryan Hayes, MBA, president of SNA, is a senior leader with over 20 years of experience supporting high-impact missions. Before joining SNA, Hayes held a variety of operational leadership positions, including president for Inflow, vice president of forensic intelligence for PAE, vice president of identity operations for A-T Solutions, deputy technical director at the Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center (TEDAC) and serving in the US Navy. Ryan helped establish and lead the TEDAC, Combined Explosive Exploitation Cell, and Naval Forensics and Biometrics programs for the Department of Justice and Department of Defense. Hayes earned a bachelor's in political science from the University of Mary Washington and a Master of Business Administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Hayes commented, "I'm excited about the opportunity to lead SNA into the future. SNA is known for scientific, technical, and professional excellence, and has a sterling reputation in the government industry. I'm looking forward to working with SNA's customers, partners, and employees to continue and enhance this culture of excellence while creating new growth for both the company and its employees."

Steve Niezgoda, chief executive officer of SNA, expressed, "Ryan brings a deep understanding of forensic science and identity intelligence. With a proven track record building and leading organizations that deliver scientific and technical excellence, Ryan's expertise will benefit not only SNA's customers, but its employees and partners, as well. We are fortunate to have him join SNA to lead the company into its next phase of growth."

Cecily Sullivan, MFS, chief growth officer of SNA, has 19 years of senior leadership, management, and technical laboratory management/operational experience in the defense, intelligence, and state and local law enforcement communities. Sullivan held numerous positions across the years at PAE, MRIGlobal, Signature Science, the Austin Police Department Crime Laboratory, the Texas Department of Public Safety Austin Crime Laboratory, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. Most recently, Sullivan was a director of business development at PAE where she oversaw all the new business for counter-threat solutions area. Sullivan earned a bachelor of science in chemistry from New Mexico State University and a master of science in forensics criminalistics from the University of Central Oklahoma.

Sullivan commented, "I'm looking forward to building on SNA's past successes. The company is delivering highly differentiated scientific work in complex mission environments and has a motivated and qualified workforce. SNA is poised for growth, and I'm excited to help lead the company into new customers and markets."

Niezgoda observed, "Cecily is both a respected scientist and a proven business development leader. SNA's markets demand scientific and technical excellence, and Cecily's experience creating innovative solutions that meet scientific quality standards will generate tremendous value for both our customers and partners. We are fortunate Cecily is joining SNA as we will greatly benefit from her scientific expertise and vast knowledge of the defense, homeland security, justice, and intel markets."

About SNA International LLC

SNA International LLC, headquartered in Alexandria VA, specializes in forensic, biometric, and identity intelligence solutions. Founded on lessons learned during post-9/11 human identification efforts, SNA combines forensic science and information technology to create innovative, cost-effective solutions that meet and exceed scientific quality standards. SNA personnel have supported highly visible human identification operations (including 50+ mass fatality events) and currently serve some of the largest federal forensic laboratories. In 2019, SNA was recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Top 500 Fastest-Growing Company and named by the U.S. Small Business Administration as Region III Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year.

