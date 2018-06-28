SNAAC Partners with Primeritus Financial Services for Nationwide Remarketing Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Security National Automotive Acceptance Company (SNAAC), a non-prime auto finance company, and Primeritus Financial Services, Inc., the leading service provider of recovery management, skip tracing, and remarketing services to the auto finance industry, today, announced their collaborative partnership.

Primeritus will provide SNAAC their full-suite of remarketing services for SNAAC's automotive portfolio. "Primeritus has a solid reputation in the industry by helping auto finance companies improve their remarketing strategies and obtaining the highest returns in the auction lanes," says Chris Mitcham, Senior Vice President of Collections with SNAAC. "SNAAC is proud to partner with a company that will help us; improve our portfolio results, lower our overall days to sell, manage cost, experience premium lane placement, and participate in their vehicle certification process in order to obtain the highest vehicle retention value."

Keith Byrd, VP of Remarketing for Primeritus added, "The team at Primeritus is very excited and proud to partner with an established company like SNAAC. Primeritus has decades of combined experience in the remarketing industry which will also assist SNAAC in achieving their remarketing goals. We look forward to working together and providing an excellent remarketing experience."

"SNAAC and Primeritus share a common objective; to deliver best-in-class service and results for our clients," says Joe Mappes, Executive Vice President of Primeritus Financial Services. "By utilizing Primeritus' proprietary remarketing technology, SNAAC will have data and insights relating to key performance indicators in the remarketing cycle which will help drive educated remarketing decisions. We are humbled SNAAC has named Primeritus as their trusted business partner in this facet of their collections cycle."

About Primeritus Financial Services: Primeritus Financial Services is a national provider of repossession management, remarketing, titled services and skip tracing services to the auto finance industry in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Primeritus provides clients with value-added, outsourced repossession management, skip tracing and remarketing services, leveraging a national network of certified agents and unique investigative techniques to quickly and reliably secure customers' collateral. Through leadership, service and performance, Primeritus Financial Services offer the trifecta of repossession services: locate, recover and remarket. For more information, please visit www.primeritus.com.

About Security National Automotive Acceptance Company (SNAAC): SNAAC is a privately-held retail sales finance company that purchases and services retail sales contracts from auto dealers nationwide. Established in the industry for 30 years, SNAAC provides dealers with customized financing solutions for consumers through competitive programs and an unparalleled service experience. Based in Cincinnati, OH, SNAAC continues a long-standing commitment to support causes that enrich local communities, including United Way of Greater Cincinnati and USA Cares, and has been consecutively named as one of Greater Cincinnati's Top Workplaces. For more information, visit www.snaac.com.

