Snack Creator My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Announces Triple Layer Innovation

Since launching in Spring 2017, My/Mo has built a snacking platform centered around the mouthwatering combination of mochi dough and premium ice cream and, in less than two years' time, has launched three innovative product ranges (My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, My/Mo Non-Dairy and Vegan Cashew Cream Frozen Desserts and My/Mo Ice Cream with Mochi Bits).

Quickly winning the hearts and taste buds of snackers, Mochi Ice Cream is now the fastest growing segment of the Frozen Novelty Market, according to IRI, a retail sales measurement company. My/Mo is the undisputed category leader, with an 80% market share and retail availability in over 13,000 locations across the United States and Canada.

"The Frozen Novelty Category had been ripe for innovation and My/Mo brought excitement back to the category with the creation of a handheld, portion-controlled snack platform that consumers didn't even know they needed," said Russell Barnett CMO. "With this launch, we wanted to take it a step further to really 'wow' snack fanatics with new flavor combinations and textures."

In planning for the new suite of products, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream turned to consumers to weigh in on what flavors they would prefer to snack on next. The brand gave mochi ice cream lovers a chance to vote on a variety of flavor possibilities, which resulted in the creative new lineup of fan-favorite triple layer flavor combinations.

"My/Mo continues to grow at an extraordinary pace and the consumer adaption is truly unparalleled," explains CEO Craig Berger. "For us, innovation is all about surprising and delighting the consumer. With this launch, we were thrilled to include My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream fans in the process of creating our next snacking sensation!"

The lineup will be available in retailers nationwide and include the following four flavor combinations:

Chocolate Sundae: An inside out version of our favorite dessert! Premium vanilla bean ice cream covered in chocolate-flavored mochi dough "topped" with a cherry center

Vanilla Blueberry: Delicious vanilla bean ice cream wrapped with sweet mochi dough with a surprise blueberry center

Dulce de Leche: Sweet mochi dough wrapped around creamy coffee ice cream with a perfectly gooey center of caramel

S'mores: Chocolate mochi dough wrapped around premium graham cracker ice cream with a marshmallow center

About My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is a miraculous match of magnificent mochi dough with marvelously mouthwatering ice cream. Available in a variety of fan favorite flavors, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream gives snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream in a handheld, naturally portion controlled way. Made from the very best ingredients, always gluten free and rBST free, My/Mo's offerings range from poppable and delicious ice cream wrapped in sweet rice mochi dough with dairy and vegan offerings, as well as the delectable My/Mo Ice Cream pints filled with pillowy mochi bits. These mind-blowing snacks come from master mochi makers who methodically mix and meld the mushy mochi with milky, melty ice cream. The result? A majestic marriage of mesmerizing flavors that'll make you say, "Mmmmore!" For more information visit www.mymomochi.com.

