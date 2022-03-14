Snack Market to record USD 260.88 Bn growth | Rising health concerns and changing lifestyles to drive growth | Technavio

The snack market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The market is driven by rising health concerns along with changing lifestyles and diets and the increasing replacement of meals with snacks. The increasing prevalence of obesity and similar diseases is compelling consumers across the world to adopt healthy lifestyles. This has increased the consumption of healthy snacking habits to improve metabolism rates. These factors have increased the demand for healthier snacks such as multigrain chips and rice snacks. The expansion of the retail industry has significantly increased the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets across the world. This coupled with the rising disposable incomes of consumers has further increased the consumption and sales of healthier snacks, thereby driving the growth of the market.

The snack market is segmented by product (bakery products, chocolate, savory snacks, frozen snacks, and others) and geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The bakery products segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, the APAC region will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 35% of the global market share. The expansion in the retail industry has been crucial in driving the growth of the snack market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for the snack market in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The snack market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players offering differentiated products. The vendors in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive. The report offers detailed insights on the product launches and successful business strategies adopted by key vendors in the market. Here are some of the key players along with their product offerings.

Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA: The company offers a wide range of snacks such as battered onion rings, chilli cheddar cheesen nuggets and others through its subsidiary Aviko BV.

The company offers a wide range of snacks such as battered onion rings, chilli cheddar cheesen nuggets and others through its subsidiary Aviko BV. Hormel Foods Corp.: The company offers snacks through its brands such as Applegate, Austin blues, Black label and others.

The company offers snacks through its brands such as Applegate, blues, Black label and others. Kellogg Co.: The company offers a wide range of snacks through its brands such as Cheez It, Pringles, Austin , Morning star farms, and others.

The company offers a wide range of snacks through its brands such as Cheez It, Pringles, , Morning star farms, and others. Kind LLC: The company offers snacks such as Dark chocolate nuts and sea salt, Caramel almond and seas salt, and others.

The company offers snacks such as Dark chocolate nuts and sea salt, Caramel almond and seas salt, and others. McCain Foods Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of snacks such as French fries, cheese potato shots, nuggets among others.

Download Our Free Sample to identify other dominant players and major revenue-generating segments and regions in the market.

Related Reports:

Global Ready-To-Eat Popcorn Market 2022-2026: The global ready-to-eat popcorn market is segmented by product (savory, sweet, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2021-2025: The global packaged rice snacks market is segmented by product (rice cakes, RCCB, and rice crisps) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Snack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 260.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.60 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Kind LLC, McCain Foods Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and Tyson Foods Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Bakery products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chocolate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Savory snacks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Frozen snacks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA

General Mills Inc .

. Hormel Foods Corp.

Kellogg Co.

Kind LLC

McCain Foods Ltd.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio