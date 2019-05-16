Snack Pack Launches New Dragon Treasure Pudding Cups

CHICAGO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snack Pack, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) and the leader in shelf-stable pudding1, today announces the launch of its latest pudding cup – Dragon Treasure. Mythical creatures have taken pop culture by storm in recent years and interest in dragons continues to rise. Parents can get in on the fun by bringing this sweet treat home to their kids with Snack Pack.

Featuring a fruity flavor, Dragon Treasure comes in green and red colors, making it an enchanting addition to kids' lunch boxes and playground snacks. Each six-pack of gluten-free pudding cups comes with temporary dragon-themed tattoos so kids can unleash their dragon-powered imaginations.

"Snack Pack continues to be a delicious, fun pudding that parents approve of and kids love. With the launch of Dragon Treasure, we aim to bring families an awesome treat that will make snack time an adventure," Erik Sword, Senior Brand Manager, Sweet Treats.

Snack Pack Dragon Treasure pudding cups will be available at most grocery stores this summer for a suggested retail price of $2.79. For more, visit www.SnackPack.com/Dragon for exciting dragon-themed games and activities.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

Kimberly Brown

Edelman for Conagra Brands

(312) 240-3069

Kimberly.Brown2@edelman.com

Caitlin Davy

Conagra Brands

(312) 549-5518

caitlin.davy@conagra.com

1 IRi, L4 weeks ending 12/23/18 – Snack Pack is an 88.0 share of Shelf Stable Pudding/Gels.

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

