SnackNation Diversifies Product Line to Provide Connection for Work-from-Anywhere Employees

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SnackNation , the country's leading provider of better-for-you snacks, coffee, and essential items for the office and home, today unveiled a specially curated product line designed to foster a feeling of safety and connection among employees, so they can do their best work, no matter where work happens. Considering the distinct perspective of work-from-home, in-office, and combination employees, the new line debuts a catalog of standalone safety products, including masks and hand sanitizers, and the Snacks + Essentials Box , a specially configured mix containing nutritious bites and employee safety essentials.

Additionally, the company announced its LA-area staff will be working remotely for the foreseeable future, with the closure of its Playa Vista, CA office. The one-time "in-office snack delivery" brand has expanded its product line and is leading the progressive approach to the workplace to fully embed its people in the future of work, so they can better empathize with the forward-looking employers they serve.

"We can't do our best work unless we feel safe and connected to our teams, whether in the office or at home. This long period of quarantine and social distancing has accelerated the remote work trend, and taught us just how important these connections with our coworkers are in feeling fulfilled, productive, and cared for," said Sean Kelly, Co-Founder and CEO of SnackNation. "We polled our membership, and 67% of them plan to bring less than half their staff back to an office full time. Plus, an overwhelming majority are in need of safety essentials like masks and hand sanitizer for workplace health risk mitigation. With the concept of workplace fluidity, versatility will be critical to the future of how we work and support companies and their teams across the globe. With a great deal of empathy and care, we thought about how we could empower our team to facilitate employee connection no matter where they work. We have expanded and created our product line to suit."

SnackNation debuted a suite of products in three distinct categories to fit the evolving needs of the distributed workforce:

Individual Care: Snacks, premium coffee, and essential health items. These boxes ship directly to employee homes or deliver to their in-office desks, depending on workplace needs.

New Snacks + Essentials Box

A selection of 8-10 individually wrapped snacks



Hand sanitizer



Three reusable face masks



Five antibacterial wipes



Emergen-C packet



Thermometer



Two bonus wellness items

12 Snacks + Coffee Box

15 Snack Box

30 Snack Box

Office Pantry: Snacks and Essential Items For the In-Office Team:

150 SnackBoxes

Workplace Essentials Catalog (sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, masks, and more)

SnackNation+, a white-glove service that includes on-premise delivery by a dedicated SnackNation concierge, stocking and merchandising services, ready-to-drink beverages, equipment rental and maintenance, and more (LA only)

Home: Snacks and coffee for you and your family

Subscription boxes, single snack boxes, gift snack boxes, premium coffee, and more

Pricing and subscription details for the entire product line are available at snacknation.com/pricing . For every box sold, SnackNation donates one meal to families in need, in partnership with Feeding America. The company has donated over six million meals to Feeding America to date, and during COVID-19, over 500,000 snacks to food banks and hospitals in partnership with its members.

About SnackNation

Founded in 2014, SnackNation's employee wellness platform delivers employee care essentials such as great tasting better-for-you snacks, ready to drink beverages, and safety items to offices, homes, and wherever work gets done to over half a million people in all 50 states. The company also uses machine learning to optimize curations and provides emerging brands the insights they need to scale faster. SnackNation is committed to helping fight hunger outside the office too, donating more than six million meals to families in need via their partnership with Feeding America. SnackNation was twice named to the Inc. 500, their annual list of the fastest growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit SnackNation.com.

SOURCE SnackNation

Related Links

http://SnackNation.com

