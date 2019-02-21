SnackNation Releases Winners of First-Ever Insights Awards

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the February 11th SnackNation Insights Awards announcement, SnackNation has identified a total of 15 winners across eight distinct categories. SnackNation named one emerging and one established winner within each category, with a single winner named for "Overall Best Packaging."

Official SnackNation Insights Awards Seal

All snacks that appear in SnackNation boxes must meet industry-leading quality standards, pass the SnackNation internal tasting panel, and comply with the company's banned ingredient list. While other industry snack awards focus exclusively on nutritional claims and content, SnackNation's proprietary analysis is based upon consumer insights fueled by the company's national platform SnackNation Insights . The formula used to identify winners quantified both overall product rating and purchase intent data.

The winners of the SnackNation Insights Awards are as follows: Category Emerging Brands Established Brands Best Bar Zee Zee's - S'mores Soft Baked Bar RXBAR - Chocolate Sea Salt Protein Bar Best Jerky & Meat Think Jerky - Sweet Chipotle Tillamook Country Smoker - Teriyaki Beef Jerky Best Chip & Crisp Door County - Jalapeno Potato Chips Kettle Brand - Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips Best Puff Oogie's Popcorn - Original Kettlecorn Angie's BoomChickaPop - Sea Salt Popcorn Best Fruit You Love Fruit - Pomberry Acai Fruit Leather Sun-Rype - Apple Raspberry Fruit To Go Best Nut & Mix Skinny Dipped - Espresso Almonds Wonderful - Roasted & Salted Pistachios Best Sweet Funky Chunky - Sea Salt Caramel Popcorn Pirouline - Dark Chocolate Wafer Rolls Overall Best Packaging BEAR Real Fruit YoYos - Mango



"Working with purpose-driven brands every day is a huge privilege, and it feels great to honor the best of the best," said SnackNation CEO and co-founder Sean Kelly. "These awards are just a sneak peek into the capability of our SnackNation Insights platform, and I'm incredibly proud that we're moving the industry towards a more data-driven future."

For more information, visit www.snacknationinsights.com/awards .

SnackNation is a tech-enabled snack delivery service that serves today's most innovative, best-tasting, and emerging CPG brands to high-value consumers at their most engaged moments. SnackNation exists to inspire more conscious food decisions. Founded in 2014, the company curates and delivers great tasting, better-for-you snacks to half a million people, both at home and in thousands of member offices nationwide - places like Microsoft, MailChimp, Soothe, and many more. SnackNation is committed to helping families facing hunger, and has donated more than five million meals to Feeding America. SnackNation was named the 24th fastest-growing private company by Inc. Magazine and the third fastest growing company in LA county by the Los Angeles Business Journal. SnackNation has offices in Los Angeles and Chicago, to learn more, visit SnackNation.com.



CONTACT: Christina Lazzaro

209831@email4pr.com

310-845-7733

SOURCE SnackNation

Related Links

https://www.snacknationinsights.com

