Snagajob Appoints Brian Schmidt as Chief Revenue Officer

RICHMOND, Va., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snagajob, the country's largest platform for hourly work, today announced the appointment of Brian Schmidt as Chief Revenue Officer. With a long standing track record of leading and scaling go-to-market organizations in high growth environments, Schmidt joins Snagajob at a time when connecting hourly workers to the right employers has never been more important.

"With nearly 36 million people currently unemployed, helping match hourly workers to the right fit opportunities is critical. And for businesses, there's a lot to navigate as they reopen and make staffing decisions," said Schmidt. "Snagajob has a strong vision for the future of hourly work and a product roadmap that will reinvent hourly hiring, and I'm thrilled to join the team at this important time. The solutions we're building are focused on flexible on-demand staffing and engaging workers where and how they want to find jobs."

Schmidt comes to Snagajob after seven years with Tripadvisor, where he led global sales and operations for the company's core products. Prior to Tripadvisor, Schmidt held leadership positions at Google, specializing in scaling growth and bringing new products to market. At Snagajob, Schmidt will lead efforts to accelerate growth and drive vertical expansion.

"I am excited to have a leader of Brian's caliber join us as we build a true on-demand marketplace where finding full-time, part-time or gig based shift work is as simple as a tap of your phone," said Mathieu Stevenson, CEO of Snagajob. "Brian's experience leading solution-oriented go-to-market organizations will provide thousands of employers the technology and platform they need to find and hire the best fit employees."

About Snagajob

Snagajob, the country's largest platform for hourly work, connects more than 47 million hourly job seekers with employment opportunities at 470,000 employer locations in the US. Snagajob's mission is to put people in the right-fit positions so they can maximize their potential and live more fulfilling lives. Through Snagajob, workers gain the flexibility of working when and where they choose while employers are assured every shift stays filled. For more information, visit www.snagajob.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

