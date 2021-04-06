Snaidero USA Provides Cabinetry For The Residences At The St. Regis, Chicago

The St. Regis order included 371 kitchens, 854 baths, 203 powder rooms, and 47 laundry rooms. Cabinetry was also provided for the building's 22 custom penthouses, 2 duplexes, and the Level 47 Amenity Space – a residents' area comprising a private kitchen, a wine lounge, a golf lounge, and grill area.

The cabinet finishes were customized to fit the project's gem-inspired design, which begins with the unique architecture created by award-winning architect, Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang and carries over into the themed interiors by Hirsch Bedner Associates.

With over 200 projects served across North America, Snaidero USA has long proven to be a reliable choice for multi-housing developments promising the best of the best, combining product quality with attention to detail in both design and customer service.

The St. Regis is that kind of high caliber project, attracting high net-worth international buyers with its 5-star amenities, a sophisticated modern design, sweeping views of the Chicago River and Lake Michigan, and walking distance to the Magnificent Mile – the city's high-end shopping destination.

About Snaidero USA

In business for decades, Snaidero USA offers the best of made-in-Italy luxury designs for the home and is the leader in North American imports of European kitchen cabinets. With its 20 showrooms, the family-owned and -operated company is the exclusive distributor of Snaidero's kitchen cabinetry, designed by world-renown architects and designers and winners of 33 international awards. Snaidero USA's own ELEGANTE Bespoke collection features ultra-luxury kitchen cabinetry and Riquadro sideboard systems exclusive to the Americas. Its Living collection includes high-end bath vanities, closet systems, and internal doors.

Snaidero USA also serves the luxury multi-housing industry, having partnered with top developers since 1993 and supplied products for over 200 projects to date. For more: www.snaidero-usa.com or @Snaiderousa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

