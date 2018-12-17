Snail Games Launches 'Fear the Night' for Steam

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Publisher and developer Snail Games announced today that Fear the Night, their new open world survival game, is available now for Steam. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, the free-to-play MMO introduces a brand-new IP filled with blood-thirsty zombies, deadly rogue robots, and uncharted, precious environments necessary for survival.

With humanity on the brink of extinction, players in Fear the Night will spend their daylight hours scavenging for the weapons, shelter, and gear needed to survive once darkness falls and the world is overrun with the undead. Survival will depend on building and fortifying safe havens throughout the land, with the most precious loot going only to those brave enough to venture into the darkness.

"Fear the Night is an unparalleled apocalyptic game that allows players to test their scavenging and fortification skills during the day, and battle the undead well into the night as the lone survivor and humanity's last hope during a zombie apocalypse," said Tianqi Wu, Vice President of Snail Games. "We can't wait for MMO gamers to experience this thrilling persistent online world where anything can happen."

In addition to battling zombie hordes, players will also face autonomous robots that were meant to protect humanity by the United Army, but have since failed and gone rogue. If players are able to hack the robots and access their activation codes, the once dangerous robots will make valuable allies. Fear the Night also features a 24-hour online system, with characters remaining in the world even if players are offline.

Fear the Night is available now on Steam for $11.24.

Steam URL:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/764920/Fear_the_Night/

Assets:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1vnCFn8z4yYVX1aukJe6htInhAesZX4x8

About Snail Games

Snail Games has been a pioneer in the digital technology and entertainment industry since it was founded in 2000. The company has developed and published more than 50 digital products – providing entertainment to 85 million users in over 100 countries and regions. In addition to desktop and console titles, Snail Games has recently expanded its scope to include mobile and VR releases and continues to innovate in the areas of software, hardware, and telecommunications.

