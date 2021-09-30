Snake River Holdings Announces Purchase of Kodiak America

Grant Flaharty, CEO of Snake River Holdings stated, "The merger of these two, exceptional companies creates significant benefits for Kodiak America. This includes the use of the world class, Burley, Idaho based, Double L manufacturing capacity. As well, we will create dynamic synergy between the two companies with shared, engineering innovation and ideas." Grant further stated, "The benefits of combined global sourcing will allow us to meet the rapid growth projections of the combined companies. Our team will reduce cycle time, increase overall quality and maximize on-time delivery goals."

Brek Pilling, CEO of Kodiak America, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger stating, "Kodiak is in its third phase of ownership and growth through direct family participation. We are now ready to see Kodiak reach its full, worldwide potential through Snake River Holdings' purchase. Snake River Holdings will maximize Kodiak's manufacturing potential and fulfill the need for a significant line of new products."

Flaharty and Pilling agreed that the combination of these high growth potential companies, within the Magic Valley of Idaho, will benefit the greater community. As well, the acquisition will enable continued engineering and manufacturing growth in the area.

Snake River Holdings, based in Idaho, is a holding company focused on the large equipment sector. Through its companies, Snake River Holdings serves agricultural and industrial needs throughout the world and has approximately 200 employees.

