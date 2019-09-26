Snap Fitness & Lift Brands Names New CEO: Weldon Spangler

Mr. Spangler has an extensive franchise background. Most recently, he served as the President and CEO of Papa Murphy's, a Nasdaq-listed franchise company with 1,400 locations and system sales of $800 million. At Papa Murphy's, Mr. Spangler drove a system-wide turnaround by rebuilding relationships with franchise owners and partners and improving unit economics. Previously, Mr. Spangler spent seven years with Dunkin' Brands Group in leadership roles that included as Senior Vice President/GM of Baskin Robbins working with 1,200 franchisees across over 2,500 locations and as head of Operations for Dunkin' Donuts U.S. business with 1,200 franchisees and more than 8,000 locations. Mr. Spangler also went through extensive cultural and language training for his earlier role as Vice President of Starbucks Japan where he grew the brand to 600 stores, making it Starbucks' largest international market at that time.

"Whether you're working in quick service restaurant franchising or in fitness franchising, building strong alignment between the franchisor and local owners and their teams is the key to generating long-term success and value creation," says Spangler. "I'm excited to build relationships with the 1,300+ franchisees and business partners at Lift Brands and chart a course for accelerated growth globally."

"We are thrilled to welcome Weldon to the Lift Brands management team," said Sam Katz, Managing Partner of Lift Brands' lead investor, TZP Group. "Weldon brings more than 30 years of global business excellence with a terrific track record of execution working closely with franchisees and partners to drive growth, consumer engagement, and innovation."

Mr. Spangler and his wife recently relocated to the Minneapolis area, joining their adult son who is a practicing lawyer in town. His first day on the job was Monday, September 16th.

About Lift Brands

Lift Brands is a leading innovator in the fitness industry as the parent brand to several fitness franchises and fitness brands worldwide including Snap Fitness, 9Round International Franchise, YogaFit Studios Franchise, Steele Fitness, and Fitness On Demand. With over 1 Million members and 2,000 locations open or scheduled for development and locations in over 26 countries, Lift Brands delivers results through the most rewarding fitness experiences in the world and changes lives daily. For more information on Lift Brands, please visit www.liftbrands.com .

