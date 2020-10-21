Snap Fitness Reacquires UK and Ireland Markets from Master Developer

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap Fitness , the world's premier 24/7 fitness concept creating happy and healthy lifestyles for its members, today announced the reacquisition of the UK and Ireland market from its Master Developer.

As part of the global fitness brand's #OneTeam initiative, which strives to support its team members and franchisees running businesses amidst COVID-19 guidelines, Snap Fitness is continuing to invest internally within the quickly growing UK market. Investments will include infrastructure development, club growth, franchise support and innovative product and technology offerings.

Jon Cottam, previously Managing Director, Europe of Lift Brands (Snap Fitness parent company), will now serve as CEO, EMEA, as the company builds and develops its programs across Europe and other territories for Snap Fitness and sister fitness concept 9Round. Cottam, who has been with Lift Brands since 2018, is an industry veteran in fitness management.

"We have some incredible growth opportunities across our newly reacquired market," said Alison McElroy, President, International & Chief Legal Officer at Lift Brands global. "I know Jon will continue to excel in this new leadership role, managing the charge for both brands as we continue to grow and build business across EMEA."

"We are proud of the work we have done so far to support our small business owners," said Ty Menzies, global CEO of Lift Brands. "We will continue to look for additional opportunities to invest in operations, connecting our people - both locally and globally - as we help our Snap Fitness community weather the storm of COVID-19 together."

In 2020, Snap Fitness surpassed 100 clubs in Europe and opened five new clubs across the globe in September alone, with the first-ever Japan location set to open in November.

For more information on Snap Fitness, visit the website at www.snapfitness.com .

About Snap Fitness:

Snap Fitness is the world's most rewarding 24/7 fitness concept with over 2,000 clubs open or scheduled for development in over 20 countries. Snap Fitness offers members the opportunity to see real results. We provide the latest in fitness technology, diverse workout options, personal training, and the most supportive fitness community around the globe. A major fitness brand since 2003, we continue to evolve sustainably along with key fitness trends to provide results for every body!

About Lift Brands:

Lift Brands is a leading innovator in the fitness industry as the parent brand to several fitness franchises and fitness brands worldwide including Snap Fitness, YogaFit Studios Franchise, Fitness On Demand and is a minority partner in 9Round global franchise. With over 1 million members and 2,000 locations open or scheduled for development and locations in over 26 countries, Lift Brands delivers results through the most rewarding fitness experiences in the world and changes lives daily. For more information on Lift Brands, please visit www.liftbrands.com .

SOURCE Snap Fitness

Related Links

http://www.liftbrands.com

