Snap Kitchen Rolls Out Free Shipping to 235 Million Households and Launches in Whole Foods Market Outside of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap Kitchen, the healthy fresh-prepared meal brand, has expanded the national omnichannel reach of its nutritionally balanced, ready-to-eat meals with the introduction of free ground shipping across 38 states. For those who prefer to shop in-store, Snap Kitchen's dietitian-curated and chef-prepared meals have also launched in Whole Foods Market stores in Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, in addition to all 34 Whole Foods Market stores in Texas.

"We've been pleased with the overwhelmingly positive response to Snap Kitchen's offerings in our Texas stores and are excited to introduce their line of healthy, ready-to-eat meals and beverages to Whole Foods Market customers in other markets," said Jessica Johnson, regional vice president of the Southwest region at Whole Foods Market.

Since launching direct shipping in June, Snap Kitchen has nearly quadrupled the number of U.S. households it can serve for clean eating in the New Year. In addition to New York, the East Coast and parts of the South, Snap Kitchen is now shipping its fresh-prepared meal plans to 75% of the U.S. population, including in Atlanta, Chicago, Charlotte, Cleveland, Denver, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, Phoenix, St. Louis and more.

"Healthy eating is now easier than ever with the option to pick up one of our ready-to-eat meals at Whole Foods Market or have a nutritionally-balanced meal plan delivered straight to your door," says Jon Carter, CEO of Snap Kitchen. "We're thrilled to extend Snap Kitchen's reach by leaps and bounds, and in return, improve the overall wellness of our customers on a much larger scale."

Snap Kitchen's meal delivery plans start at $69.99 for six menu items or 12 meals for $114.99 with free shipping. The fully-prepared meals are delivered fresh, never frozen and ready to heat and eat within minutes. With a wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options to choose from, weekly meal plans can be built from scratch or customized by lifestyle including Whole30, keto, paleo, high protein, vegetarian and more. At Whole Foods Market, customers can choose from 25 fresh-prepared meals and beverages, including Snap Kitchen juices, smoothies and the brand's popular Glow Collagen Water.

Named one of the best healthy meal delivery services for 2020 by Allure, Glamour, GQ and SELF, Snap Kitchen meal plans are designed by a team of Registered Dietitians and chefs with convenient, flexible options to meet all lifestyles and dietary needs. Committed to using responsible ingredients and reducing waste, Snap Kitchen meals do not contain any gluten, antibiotics, added hormones or artificial preservatives, flavors or colors and are served in compostable containers with recyclable lids.

To encourage healthy eating in 2020, customers will save $60 off their first meal plan order using the code "WELCOME60" at snapkitchen.com or Snap Kitchen's iOS app.

About Snap Kitchen

Founded in 2010 in Austin, Texas, Snap Kitchen provides healthy meals with simple, wholesome ingredients to help busy people look and feel their best. The nutrition-focused brand offers benefit-driven foods in the form of dietitian-curated meals, sides, beverages and snacks with personalized plans to fit every lifestyle. Dedicated to global sustainability, Snap Kitchen uses compostable containers and donates all non-purchased food to local charities. Snap Kitchen offers direct shipping across the country as well as on-demand delivery, lifestyle plan subscriptions and in-store pick up at 33 retail stores in Texas and Philadelphia.

SOURCE Snap Kitchen

Related Links

http://www.snapkitchen.com

