Snap Lockdowns and Border Closures Creating Demand for Online Flower Delivery

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's a birthday or other type of celebration, snap lockdowns in Australia and state border closures are keeping friends and family separated on momentous occasions. According to flower delivery Melbourne business Amazing Graze Flowers, while they have been overall negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the lockdowns and closed borders are also bringing in plenty of business.

Amazing Graze Flowers

Offering same-day flower delivery Melbourne-wide, Amazing Graze Flowers has seen an uptick in people sending flowers to loved ones as they are kept apart on special occasions.

The family-owned and -operated business offers a seamless online ordering process and their extensive range includes bouquets to suit all budgets and occasions.

Amazing Graze Flowers says two of their most popular bunches include the daily arrangement that comes in three sizes and features fresh blooms arranged by the in-house florist, which change daily depending on availability. The other most popular choice is the "trust us" arrangement, which features a large bouquet hand-picked by the florist, according to the shopper's budget and colour preference. Both arrangements suit any and every occasion.

As Amazing Graze Flowers points out, sending blooms to a loved one is a beautiful way to mark a special occasion. In addition to offering beautiful flower arrangements, Amazing Graze Flowers also has a variety of items people can choose to add to their order, including soy candles, personalised cookies, balloons and sweets. During tough lockdowns, these thoughtful gifts can have a powerful impact on the recipient.

As the pandemic rages on though, times are increasingly tough for small businesses. Relying on the support of locals, Amazing Graze Flowers is amongst the many small businesses in Australia that has struggled to stay afloat over the past year.

Amazing Graze Flowers says when Melbourne was thrown into a sudden lockdown back in February, which coincided with Valentine's Day, they were left scrambling and were forced to throw away thousands of dollars' worth of flowers.

Known for their fast flower delivery in Melbourne, the team at Amazing Graze Flowers can help with custom floral arrangements to suit all occasions and budgets. Shop online for same-day flower delivery Melbourne-wide or contact the team for special orders.

SOURCE Amazing Graze Flowers