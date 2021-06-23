Snap! Raise Hires Mike Cartwright as Vice President E-Commerce

SEATTLE, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap! Raise, the nation's largest digital fundraising and program management platform for high school teams, clubs and activity groups, hired Mike Cartwright as vice president, E-commerce. Cartwright brings more than 25 years of technology experience to Snap! Raise and is responsible for the expansion of the company's e-commerce solution aimed at powering team, spirit and fan gear sales for every high school in the country.

The new offering, set to launch in 2021, will provide teams, schools and entire school districts with a modern and always-accessible e-commerce shop for players, participants and fans alike. Every purchase made will provide additional funds to support programs and their students.

"Mike has spent his career building teams and innovative technology solutions," said Stuart Silberg, CTO of Snap! Raise. "His addition to the team will enhance our ability to provide our customers with a rich platform of tools that helps expand their reach and shatter their fundraising expectations."

Cartwright is a technology veteran with deep experience that includes being a disruptive start-up co-founder, Fortune 500 executive, and CTO with businesses like Ammex Corporation and Expedia Group. Prior to joining Snap! Raise, Cartwright was vice president of technology at Expedia Group where he led an international team focused on changing how the Expedia Affiliate Network launched, optimized, and supported partners whose e-commerce business depended on Expedia technology. He also co-founded Comencia — an online direct-to-business travel booking solution that was purchased in 2017 by DigitalTown Inc. As Vice President of Technology at Ammex, a fast-growing Seattle-based manufacturing and distribution company, he delivered industry-leading e-commerce and ERP technology that helped increase order volume by 400 percent.

"When you meet a team member at Snap! Raise, the first thing you notice is a real passion and desire to help teams and communities thrive. This company's mission is to improve kids' lives," said Cartwright. "As a father of four, I've volunteered as team treasurer, secretary, and soccer coach. I understand the costs associated with youth activities and how time-consuming and distracting fundraising can be for all involved. I'm excited to help build great technology that helps coaches and educators gain access to the tools needed to do their jobs well and have a positive impact on the students they serve."

About Snap! Raise

Snap! Raise is the nation's leading fundraising solution for youth athletics and extracurricular programs. Built to help youth leaders, donors, coaches, and school administrators champion student athletes and artists, Snap! Raise is the platform of choice for more than 15,000 unique schools, booster clubs and independent programs. Since 2014, Snap! Raise has launched more than 80,000 fundraising campaigns and safely raised over $400 million for students. To learn more, or to sign-up for Snap! Raise, visit https://www.snap-raise.com.

Media

Mike Merwin

[email protected]

206-853-5473

