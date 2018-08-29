Snap, Smile, Share: Custom Trade Show Booth Design Company, Gilbert, Discusses the Benefits of Live Streaming at Trade Shows

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Exhibiting at a trade show is a great way to enhance relationships with existing customers and connect with new prospects. Everyone who attends has the opportunity to get to know your company on a deeper level. However, not everyone you want to reach will be at the event. So how do you reach them? Your custom trade show booth design is created to show off your brand's best assets and leave a lasting impression on all who interact with it. Take this opportunity to reach even more potential customers by streaming live directly from your exhibit!

Boost Your Audience Size

Live streaming from Facebook and Instagram affords you the opportunity to target a much larger, remote audience who is unable to attend the event. By creating a hyper-focused audience matrix beforehand, you can direct your live stream at this targeted, data-driven list of individuals who are more inclined to engage with your brand based on behaviors they exhibit online, specifically on Facebook. This helps to eliminate excess spend on those who are less likely to engage with your brand. This method requires allocating a budget to boosting your live stream, which will then act as a sponsored post and appear more prominently on your page and your consumers' newsfeeds. This means you are effectively expanding your exhibit without having to increase the actual square footage of your physical space. If you don't wish to spend money on boosting your live video, you will have to rely on organic traffic and engagement to your page to increase overall visibility.

Better Interaction with Consumers

Live streaming provides your viewers a unique opportunity to get to know your brand in a more personal manner. Static advertisements can only go so far. However, video allows for a more dynamic and genuine representation of your brand on trade show day. When live streaming, make sure to cater to your audience by speaking to their needs, interests, and potential questions to instill a lasting impression with viewers. Building a personal association between your brand and audience is more important than pushing a product, and in the end, could lead to longer lasting customers. Unlike other methods of engaging with your customer base, live streaming has more flexibility when it comes to the length of your video and how much information you can convey in one sitting.

About Gilbert:

Gilbert is a design, construction, and event management firm specializing in trade show exhibits, commercial interiors, and corporate events. For over 30 years, Gilbert's interactive trade show booth company and its team of expert designers and craftsmen have been elevating brands by creating engaging environments that produce lasting impressions. Gilbert's three business units, Exhibition, Architectural, and Live, are each specialized for their respective sectors. Gilbert Exhibition provides turnkey services for trade show attendees including design, fabrication, and exhibit management, Gilbert Architectural delivers innovative design and high-end construction services for permanent environments, and Gilbert Live handles corporate event planning and production.

SOURCE Gilbert

Related Links

http://www.gilbertexperience.com

