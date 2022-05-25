Snap up Summer Goodness with the Lobster Festival Menu at Friendly's Restaurants

Available now through the end of August, the summer menu includes a variety of seafood-centric dishes to try in addition to 12 new sensational offerings recently added to the menu. While the delicious new entrees will make it difficult for guests to save room for ice cream, they will be tempted with Friendly's new Barking Pretzel ice cream or Fudgy PB Nut Fribble.

"Friendly's is a staple for many communities on the East Coast, with decades of experience serving crave-worthy food and delicious ice cream," said Craig Erlich, CEO of Friendly's Restaurants. "Our Lobster Festival menu accomplishes what we have always done best: bringing people together around a great meal and making summer memories that last a lifetime."

Friendly's summer menu includes:

NEW Lobster Bisque- Set sail for smooth and dreamy lobster flavor in every spoonful. A warm cup or crock is the best way to start a festive tour.

NEW Lobster Roll Deluxe- Live in the lap of lobster luxury with the new deluxe Lobster Roll. Crisp applewood smoked bacon and fresh tomato is added to the classic roll and paired with golden fries. Save Room for Ice Cream or add coleslaw for an extra charge.

Lobster Roll Classic- Get ready to roll. Lobster Roll, that is. Enjoy fresh and creamy lobster salad with celery and crisp lettuce on a classic grilled roll with a side of golden fries. Ask a server to add coleslaw for an extra charge.

NEW Fiery Lobster Pasta- Get heated for tender pasta tossed in a spicy red-pepper Alfredo tomato sauce and heaped with hand-cut lobster meat. Served with ciabatta toast for dipping.

NEW Zesty Lemon Garlic Lobster Pasta- Lemon zest meets hearty pasta and tender lobster meat all tossed with creamy lemon garlic sauce and flanked with toasted ciabatta bread.

Lobster and Shrimp Quesadilla- This hand-held masterpiece takes lobster and shrimp from delicious to cheesy-licious. Mixed cheese, lobster and shrimp between flour tortillas served grilled to perfection on the outside and melty on the inside. Shored-up with salsa, sour cream and forkfuls of fluffy rice.

NEW Pepper Steak and Onion Quesadilla- Ahoy ye land lovers! Delight in tender beef sautéed with green peppers & onions and loaded with mounds of mixed cheese between two expertly-grilled flour tortillas and served with rice, salsa and sour cream on the side.

The summer menu is available to enjoy for dine-in, or customers can order on the Friendly's app for takeout and delivery. Customers can sign up for the Friendly's Sweet Rewards Club to hear about all the latest menu items and offers.

