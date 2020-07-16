Snap2Save Deploys Healthy Food Incentive Applications

DENVER, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap2Save, a digital services development firm, announced the deployment of two healthy food incentive applications. Healthy food incentives, like rewarding shoppers for purchasing fresh produce and other healthy items, are gaining popularity as a strategy to help battle chronic conditions like diabetes and obesity, which disproportionally affect low-income consumers, but many existing programs are paper-based and labor-intensive. Snap2Save's technology automates these processes, lowering costs and allowing for greater expansion, while connecting retailers to healthcare providers that want to influence healthy shopping habits in patients.

The first application supports GusNIP (Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program) grantees and retailers in their efforts to better serve SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) shoppers, by automating USDA SNAP produce incentives, popularly known as Double Up Food Bucks. Thru this application, SNAP recipients receive vouchers for matching funds for the purchase of fresh produce. The program is sponsored by LiveWell Colorado and was launched at Save-A-Lot stores and Colorado Ranch Markets, owned by Leevers Supermarkets, in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Wendy Moschetti, Director of Strategic Initiatives at LiveWell Colorado, said, "We're excited for LiveWell to be able to offer Double Up through effective technology that puts more produce into SNAP shoppers' carts."

The second application is a food prescription (FoodRx) program, thru which healthcare providers prescribe fresh produce to patients with vouchers for free produce, that are redeemed at participating retailers. The importance of FoodRx programs has been magnified recently, as conditions like diabetes and obesity are risk factors for severe illness with Covid-19. The application was launched at Leevers Supermarkets' El Mercado store in Denver, in partnership with a local medical provider, Clinica Tepeyac.

Chris Leevers, Vice-President of Leevers Supermarkets, said, "We've been proud to provide customers with quality, value and exceptional service for over 75 years. Now, thru Snap2Save's healthy food incentive applications we're able to further expand shopper offerings and help customers live healthier lifestyles."

Jim Garcia, CEO and Founder of Clinica Tepeyac, added that, "Food can play an important role in preventing disease, any medical condition can benefit from changes in diet. Food-As-Medicine can be applied to anyone no matter where they are in their health and wellness journey."

These applications are the first steps in developing a broad-based health and wellness incentive platform, focused on independent grocery retailers and aimed at rewarding the purchase of a wide variety of healthy foods, as well as a national platform connecting grocers and healthcare providers for FoodRx. Snap2Save's goal is to provide independent grocers with the technology necessary to help customers Save Money and Live Healthy.

Sam Jonas, Founder and CEO of Snap2Save, said, "FoodRx and Double Up Food Bucks are vital examples of the increasing role grocery retailers play in the health and wellness of shoppers. We're excited to serve all parties in this value chain."

Snap2Save: Snap2Save, founded as a health and wellness focused loyalty app, has developed technology to automate healthy purchase incentive programs without requiring integration with the retail POS. This enables applications to interact in real-time with transactions, allowing retailers, agencies and clinics to expand popular healthy incentive programs, while lowering labor and distribution costs. https://www.snap2save.com/

Leevers Supermarkets: Leevers Supermarkets owns 18 Save-A-Lot and Colorado Ranch Market grocery stores throughout Colorado, offering customers up to 40% savings on quality groceries. For three generations, they have been bringing low prices and quality products to families in their communities. http://leevers.com/

LiveWell Colorado: LiveWell is dedicated to developing sustainable local and regional food systems to ensure equitable access to nutritious foods for all Coloradans. LiveWell pursues systemic change by engaging in multiple-win strategies and scalable solutions through community partnerships, statewide initiatives, and state and federal policy advocacy. https://livewellcolorado.org/

Clinica Tepeyac: Clinica Tepeyac uses an integrated, team-based approach to medical services, with a focus on caring for the entire family. They serve the Denver metro area, providing quality medical care to patients regardless of ability to pay or insurance coverage. By providing culturally responsive services in English and Spanish, they fulfill their mission "to inspire health, well-being and humanity in our community, through all of life's stages." https://clinicatepeyac.org/

