SnapCount Announces SnapSource: A Hub For Up-To-Date Lighting Products And Quality Partnerships

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LIGHTFAIR INTERNATIONAL -- SnapCount, the retrofit software platform created by StreamLinx, has announced a new offering bringing 3 market-based innovations to fulfill customers' need to find, audit, quote and successfully complete more projects in record time. The new offering, SnapSource, brings forth yet another innovation for SnapCount users to win more projects in a US Lighting Retrofit market predicted to exceed $12B in 2019.

As the adoption of LED lighting continues to explode, SnapSource will help SnapCount users in two avenues: the "SnapSource Product Hub" for up-to-date lighting products and the "SnapSource Service Marketplace" creating quality partnerships in the retrofit industry.

SnapSource Product Hub

The SnapSource Product Hub enables lighting manufacturers to populate a central catalog of their products and solutions so that they are instantly available within SnapCount project quotations, a market representing thousands of lighting retrofit professionals who collectively quoted more than $3 Billion in lighting retrofit projects in 2018. Once a quotation is set, SnapCount users can obtain direct pricing from a market partner (Manufacturer, Distributor or Agent) and then order the products through SnapSource from their supplier to fulfill their project requirements.

The addition of the SnapSource Product Hub means that energy efficient lighting companies no longer have to manually maintain thousands of LED product SKU's and will ensure the best solutions are merely a click away. "Manufacturers already in my SnapCount environment will get 90% of my business," said Tim Donovan of Donavan Energy, a SnapCount customer. "The program makes all the sense in the world."

Manufacturers will benefit from the increased exposure to a large and relevant contractor network. "SnapSource brings me an instant channel of retrofit companies to quote my products and makes it easy for me to introduce new products," said Paul Chamberlain, CEO of Linmore LED, a fast-growing commercial LED manufacturer and SnapSource participant. "SnapSource also provides me with critical analytics that give me visibility into insightful product demand trends."

SnapSource Service Marketplace

Bringing forth a whole new meaning to the term "find and be found," the SnapSource Service Marketplace enables SnapCount customers to seek out other SnapCount trained professionals who can assist with critical project needs like site audits and installations in the area of the country where they are needed. Users who have achieved SnapCount Certification will have the opportunity to stand out in the marketplace with their tried and true SnapCount expertise.

To those users who are looking for project opportunities, the SnapSource Service Marketplace drives opportunity to their inbox by making their company accessible to other retrofit companies seeking partnerships. These opportunities are a vital way to smooth out demand when a company's resources are under-utilized.

Of the announcement, StreamLinx COO Jeff Seifert stated, "With the projections for industry growth ahead, retrofitters, suppliers and service providers need to be performing at the top of their games. SnapSource is both a technology platform and a business model aimed at accelerating all aspects of the lighting retrofit market."

About SnapCount: SnapCount, powered by StreamLinx, was purpose-built to solve the frustrations ESCO's and retrofit professionals face in their energy retrofit operations and help them win more projects at a lower cost. SnapCount is used by thousands of users representing the leading retrofit contractors, ESCO's (Energy Service Companies) and Distributors who develop billions of dollars of energy efficiency projects in commercial, industrial and municipal properties.

Media Contact:

Derek Morsch

derek.morsch@streamlinx.com

630-922-5271

SOURCE SnapCount