Snapper Pro® Delivers Stand-On Mowers To The Market

"Stand-on mowers are a great option for operators who need to frequently stop and start to move obstacles or clear debris, want to save room on the trailer, or desire a higher vantage point during operation," said Dan Roche, marketing director for commercial products. "Stand-on mowers have a compact footprint, allowing landscape contractors to fit more on the trailer."

SS100

The Snapper Pro SS100 is available in two models: one is powered by a 23.0 gross horsepower2 Vanguard® Model 3867 engine. The compact model includes a 36 inch, 10-gauge fabricated cutting deck ideal for navigating tight turns and narrow spaces such as gates. The other model is powered by a 193 gross horsepower Kawasaki® FX600V engine and has a 48 inch iCD™ cutting system which offers unparalleled cut quality. Both SS100 models feature Hydro-Gear® ZT-3400® transaxles, large drive tires and never-go-flat caster tires on the front, allowing the unit to handle any mowing condition at up to 8 mph. The operator platform with suspension is adjustable for a large range of weights and operating conditions, optimizing operator comfort and increasing productivity.

SS200

The SS200 from Snapper Pro runs on a powerful 28.0 gross horsepower1 Vanguard 810cc EFI engine with Oil Guard™. The patent pending Oil Guard System exclusively from Vanguard saves contractors up to 60 percent on oil maintenance per unit, per season4. That means less labor costs, less technical skills and less tools needed to perform timely oil changes. Operators can select from either a 52 inch or 61 inch iCD cutting system for superior cut quality. The SS200 has a Hydro-Gear ZT-3400 transaxle, large drive tires and never-go-flat caster tires on the front, ensuring the mower powers through every pass at up to 10 mph. The operator platform with suspension is adjustable for a large range of weights and operating conditions, optimizing operator comfort and increasing productivity.

The Snapper Pro SS100 and SS200 are backed by a 2+2 Year Limited Warranty1. This simple warranty covers the unit for four years or 500 hours. During the first two years, the mower is covered for unlimited hours. All suspension components, including the coil-over shocks, are covered for five years.

The Snapper Pro SS100 and SS200 have an MSRP beginning at $7,199 and are now available through Snapper Pro dealers. Landscape professionals looking to find their local authorized Snapper Pro dealer, or schedule a demonstration of the all-new SS100 and SS200, can visit snapperpro.com.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washers, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

1 See operator's manual or www.ferrismowers.com for complete warranty details.

2 All power levels are stated at gross horsepower at 3600 RPM per SAE J1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

3 All power levels are stated gross horsepower per SAE J2723 as rated by Kawasaki®.

4 Cost savings based on standard oil maintenance with 100-hour interval versus Oil Guard System 500-hour service interval.

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

