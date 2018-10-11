Snappy Kraken Kills Canned Content, Launches Exclusive Content Rights for Advisors

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The days of advisors pushing out the same monotonous canned content as the advisor down the street are over. Today, Snappy Kraken, a MarTech company focused on helping financial professionals automate their marketing and business processes, announced the launch of customizable content that locks out competitors from using the same content. With the purchase of a Snappy Kraken subscription, advisors gain exclusive content and campaign rights for an entire region, guaranteeing the advisor's marketing is unique to their market.

"We have heard advisors loud and clear – they're tired of looking like clones of their competitors who subscribe to the same marketing suites," said Robert Sofia, founder and CEO of Snappy Kraken. "We couldn't agree more! That's why we're empowering advisors to deliver unique, personalized, and fully automated campaigns that will truly differentiate them."

COORDINATED TOUCHPOINTS, EXCLUSIVE TERRITORIES

To get started, advisors simply confirm territory availability and sign up to claim their region. Snappy Kraken then connects the advisor with an in-house success specialist to begin customizing their brand profile including disclosures, contact lists, social media profiles and other brand preferences. Each month, Snappy Kraken launches timely, goal-focused campaigns for lead-generation, prospect conversion and essential client outreach on behalf of the advisors subscribed to their program. Each campaign includes coordinated touch-points across email, lead-capture-focused landing pages, social media posts, online ads and more.

"Our automated campaigns serve as a great equalizer," continued Sofia. "To put this in perspective: each month our advisors launch at least two fresh campaigns that could cost over $20,000 if created by a traditional marketing agency. That's like getting 99% OFF the cost of your marketing! This is a tremendous advantage for advisors looking to compete against larger firms because they can look big without spending big."

Advisors utilizing the autopilot marketing platform have access to an easy-to-read ROI snapshot dashboard that displays the real-time results of each campaign. Advisors are also provided with turn-key advertising solutions to help grow their social media following and position their brand across popular websites and social networks.

Advisors that claim their region before December 21, 2018 will not only lock out their competitors but will also receive special launch pricing. To learn more about Snappy Kraken's exclusive rights, autopilot marketing platform, go to www.SnappyKraken.com.

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken, is a SaaS marketing solution that helps financial advisors personalize, automate, and track marketing campaigns and business processes. Users can choose from a number of ready-made campaigns, each containing combinations of professionally designed and written email drip series, social media posts, ads and more. Clicks, opens, and shares are managed and tracked from within a single dashboard.

Snappy Kraken recently was awarded the 2018 WealthManagement.com Industry Award in Social Media Leadership, Technology Providers, the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success.

Snappy Kraken secured an investment at the FinTech exhibition that took place in March 2018 at Barron's Top Independent Advisor Summit. A prestigious judging panel had been provided by ScratchWorks, a FinTech accelerator that connects tech startups with wealth management leaders to advance the digital transformation of the financial services industry. In a prior competition in 2016, Snappy Kraken took first place in the FinTech Startup Competition hosted by the XY Planning Network.

Snappy Kraken is led by industry veteran and advisor marketing consultant Robert Sofia. Learn more about Snappy Kraken at: www.SnappyKraken.com.

