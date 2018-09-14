Snappy Kraken Named WealthManagement.com 2018 Industry Awards Winner

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy Kraken, a MarTech company focused on helping financial professionals automate their marketing and business processes, was selected as a winner of the WealthManagement.com 2018 Industry Awards, the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success. The awards were announced last night at a black-tie gala event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. The winners were selected by a panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry.

"We are humbled to receive the award in our first year of nomination," said Robert Sofia, Snappy Kraken CEO and co-founder. "The Snappy Kraken team has done an exceptional job of developing technology and creating high-quality visual products that will benefit advisers in all stages of their client communication and marketing goals. We are pleased to be recognized for our efforts in 2018, but in reality, we've only just begun to show what we can do. Stay tuned for more exciting developments as we look toward the end of 2018 and round the corner to 2019."

SELECTION PROCESS

A judging panel of industry luminaries selected Snappy Kraken as the winner in the category of "Social Media Leadership" (Technology Providers) for their dedication to developing visually stunning content, affordable digital marketing campaigns and professional video production services for financial advisers.

"We've received an incredible response from the industry to our 'Seminar Freedom' program, which automates adviser marketing to capture leads, boosts attendance at virtual seminars and converts cold leads into hot prospects without taking up any more of the adviser's time," Sofia said. "We are committed to creating and developing additional dynamic, marketing products in the new year, bringing marketing automation and fresh concepts to help advisers streamline workflows and fill their client pipeline. It is a true honor to be recognized by WealthManagement.com as a leader in our field."

A record number of nominations were submitted this year — more than 600 entries were received from nearly 250 companies. 156 organizations were selected as finalists in one or more of the 67 categories in this year's awards program.

To learn more about Snappy Kraken's products and video services, go to www.SnappyKraken.com.

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken, is a SaaS marketing solution that helps financial advisers personalize, automate, and track marketing campaigns and business processes. Users can choose from a number of ready-made campaigns, each containing combinations of professionally designed and written email drip series, social media posts, ads and more. Clicks, opens, and shares are managed and tracked from within a single dashboard.

Snappy Kraken secured an investment at the FinTech exhibition that took place in March 2018 at Barron's Top Independent Advisor Summit; a prestigious judging panel was provided by ScratchWorks, a FinTech accelerator that connects tech startups with wealth management leaders to advance the digital transformation of the financial services industry. In a prior competition in 2016, Snappy Kraken took first place in the FinTech Startup Competition hosted by the XY Planning Network.

Snappy Kraken is led by industry veteran and advisor marketing consultant Robert Sofia (www.RobertSofia.com). Learn more about Snappy Kraken at www.SnappyKraken.com.

