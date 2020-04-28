Snappy Kraken's New 'Personal Connection Video' Tool a Game-Changer for Financial Advisors

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy Kraken, a MarTech company that helps financial advisors automate and scale their marketing, has released its new tool for bi-weekly video marketing. The "Personal Connection Video" series is offered at no additional cost to current subscribers. The tool includes a prepared script, a ready-made branded landing page to host the video, and coordinated emails to promote the video messages to clients and prospects. Complimentary social media posts will be added in the next version to be released in May 2020.

"Until now, advisors had only had a couple of choices for using video," said Snappy Kraken CEO Robert Sofia. "Either they had to figure out on their own what to say, where to host it and how to distribute it – which is a lot of work. Or they were left to use some canned videos that somebody else produced for them, maybe ones that are being sold to every other advisor. With our new tool, advisors have the opportunity to create their own impression, in their own personal style, in a simple, easy-to-use approach. Our new video tool radically simplifies the process, making it easy for advisors to stay connected with clients even during these difficult times," Sofia said.

VIDEO PRESENTATION TIPS

Sofia recorded a seven-minute introductory video that explains the system and how it works. He also provides helpful tips, especially for advisors who may not have any experience with video. The video presentation tips, which are good reminders even for those who've done video in the past, include:

Be yourself. Don't worry if you're not a professional presenter because your clients and prospects already love you for who you are, so just be that person.

Don't worry about the environment as long as it's clean and professional.

Make sure there's good lighting, maybe some good overhead lights coupled with some natural light (or light bulbs).

Make sure the audio quality is good. If a built-in computer mic isn't adequate, there are reasonably priced mics that can be plugged into the computer for better sound.

TURNKEY SYSTEM EMPOWERS ADVISORS

"This is truly a turnkey system for the advisor," said Sofia. "While video marketing has been used successfully by many advisors, in today's environment it's even more important. We know that there are a lot of advisors who've been eager to do it but concerned about the technical logistics. Snappy Kraken has removed the real, as well as the perceived, challenges. It couldn't be simpler."

The specific steps to implement each video are equally simple:

The editable script arrives with the click of a button and can be read right off the screen. The recorded video is then easily uploaded to the hosting platform (Youtube, Vimeo or Wistia). The advisor then grabs the link and is prompted to insert the link into the customized, editable landing page provided by Snappy Kraken, with headers, one-click contact information and necessary disclosures, all of which are included in the advisor's Snappy Kraken profile. The landing page works on both computers and mobile devices. The Snappy Kraken system provides promotional emails for use in sending out the videos to clients and prospects. Also included is a confirmation email that goes to any email recipient who has submitted a question or general inquiry.

"I've been doing my own marketing and PR for a while now, but I recently hired a PR firm and they recommended that I consider using Snappy Kraken to leverage my time and fill the gaps in my content marketing plan," said Michael Garry, CFP®, JD/MBA at Yardley Wealth Management, LLC. "I couldn't be any happier with the Snappy Kraken digital marketing system. It's fantastic. I'm excited to try the new video communications tool. I've decided to double down and be more visible during this incredibly stressful time when so many people need so much help. Anything I can do to spread good information, connect with more people, and reassure current clients while protecting my own time and energy is a good thing," Garry said.

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken provides marketing automation, online advertising, and bold, unique marketing for financial professionals. Each automated campaign on the Snappy Kraken platform is focused on achieving specific and trackable goals that grow business. All Snappy Kraken subscribers are assigned to a personal Success Specialist who helps them set up, manage, and optimize their use of the platform through monthly performance check-ins.

Led by industry veteran and advisor marketing leader Robert Sofia, Snappy Kraken recently published its "State of Digital Marketing Report" which analyzed data from the more than 14,000 campaigns it has helped financial advisors deploy in 2019. To learn more about Snappy Kraken's solutions for financial advisors, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to sign up to use the new and enhanced tools recently announce, visit www.SnappyKraken.com.

