SNAPS Ltd. announces launch of SNAPS Supply

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SNAPS Ltd., the start-up accessory company disrupting the global hat market, announced today that it has launched SNAPS Supply, which will offer gifting and promotional solutions on a B2B basis.

The official announcement follows the debut of SNAPSSupply.com, the new site built to serve B2B partners looking for unique goods. The company's CRISP, WARP and Ball Marker Snaps can be customized in over one hundred and fifty ways to enhance brand affinity for corporations, sponsors, promotions, government agencies, NGOs and other B2B sectors.

"Introducing SNAPS Supply as a separate arm allows SNAPS to expand into the B2B sector while leaving the core company to focus on, and shine in, the consumer space," said Matt Eldridge, CEO, SNAPS. "The SNAPS brand serving our DTC and retail customers has a very distinct look and feel. SNAPS Supply will keep the same dedication to quality and good design, but the brand identity will be that of our partners."

SNAPS is excited to expand its services and product offering outside the Retail and DTC sectors of its main arm and keystone brand, SNAPS.

About SNAPS Ltd.

SNAPS has patented a whole new accessory category. In short, we amp up hats, taking advantage of the 'real estate' of the naked strap on the back of a snapback to help people show off their passions and their style. In addition to our Original collections, SNAPS has partnerships with the NBA, the NFLPA, and golf, working with the leagues and individual stars. SNAPS is a New York City start up that is constantly innovating, looking at new product extensions, new inventions and new utility. Take a look: www.snaps.ltd

About SNAPS Supply

SNAPS Supply is a corporate gifting and promotional goods company serving a variety of sectors. They provide solutions to meet brands' distinct needs with strong focus on customer satisfaction from the first sales call through design, manufacturing, and delivery. Learn more at www.snapssupply.com

