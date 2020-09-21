SNAPS Ltd. to Tackle Football with New NFLPA Deal

"We've been getting requests for NFL players since we released our first NBA collection and we're excited to make this happen. Football is so massive, such a part of the fabric of our nation. We're proud to partner with the NFLPA to celebrate these players, the fans that love them, and the return of the game," said Matt Eldridge, CEO, SNAPS.

About SNAPS

SNAPS has patented a whole new accessory category. Snaps slide onto the back of a snapback hat taking advantage of the underutilized real estate of the naked strap. Snaps help consumers amp up their style, signal their passions and connect with their tribes. SNAPS also has lifestyle originals and partnerships with the NBA and the NFLPA, working with the leagues and with individual stars. Learn more at www.SnapsOfficial.com

About the NFL Players Association

The National Football League Players Association ("NFLPA") is the union for professional football players in the National Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players' interests. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to assure that the rights of players are protected— including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA again was officially recognized as the union representing the players and negotiated a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement ("CBA") with the NFL. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 NFL season.

About NFL Players Inc.

NFL Players Inc., the licensing and marketing arm of the NFLPA, connects businesses to the power of NFL players. NFL Players Inc. creates customized business solutions for partners, through licensing, marketing strategy and player activations. For more information, please visit nflpa.com/players.

SOURCE SNAPS