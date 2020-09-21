Snaps, The Platform for Conversational Automation, Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snaps, a leading provider of conversational automation for eCommerce and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that their enterprise solution is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be integrated with Oracle CX Service. Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

The Snaps Conversational Automation Platform provides Oracle CX Service customers with high level business benefits. These include but are not limited to highly-intelligent commerce and care automation that can help website visitors shop for products, get answers to frequently asked questions, look up the status of an order and, if necessary, be seamlessly connected to talk with a live agent.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

"As we further our mission in supporting eCommerce companies to adapt to sudden online growth, Snaps is thrilled to offer integration with Oracle Cloud CX Service" said Snaps CEO Christian Brucculeri. "Snaps' participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of our conversational automation platform. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals."

About Snaps

Snaps is a leading Conversational Automation Platform for eCommerce. Top eCommerce brands, including TechStyle, Nike Jordan, Qurate Retail Group, Calvin Klein, Lane Bryant, and more, use Snaps' enterprise solution to drive revenue, improve agent efficiency, and increase customer satisfaction.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

