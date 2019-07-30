Snark22 Unveils Benefit Banderbox for Charitable Giving and Launches Pre-Sale of Banderbox™, an Innovative LEGO® Compatible Storage and Creative System on Indiegogo

ORANGE, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snark22 launches Banderbox, their line of innovative LEGO® compatible storage boxes in five complimentary colors Tuesday, July 30, 2019 on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. Snark22 was founded by long time friends Pauletta Perez (CFO), Jared Gilstrap (CEO) and Tommy Peterson (CDO).

Banderbox: The LEGO Storage Solution Banderbox™ a LEGO® storage system that includes a "Sorting Surface" where brick builders can easily access and sort individual building pieces. The Sorting Surface was created with scooping walls and collapsing sides, so blocks can be spread out and easily sifted through. The "Creative Zone" is a studded grid on the underside of the lid. The Creative Zone enables the user to build their creations on a sturdy surface and then safely store it mid-build. The studded surface of the Creative Zone is compatible with the pattern of LEGO® building blocks and compatible with many building blocks such as Duplo, making it the perfect building surface. When a builder needs to stop and pause a build, all they have to do is scoop the walls and close the lid to protect their project.

In the company's infancy, they are making giving a focus of their company. The desire to give grew from co-founder Pauletta Perez and her experience with domestic violence. One January day in 2010, her spouse shot her a total of 5 times, 4 times in the head. Pauletta survived yet it has taken years for her to recover and although she still suffers from issues due to that fateful day, she's determined to make each day count. From this came the idea for the program Benefit Banderbox, a way for Pauletta and partners to give back to children displaced from their home due to domestic violence or dealing with the impact of, in most cases, a terminal illness.

Benefit Banderbox can be purchased through Snark22's Indiegogo campaign. The purchase will be donated, on the contributor's behalf, to one of three worthy charities: Ronald McDonald House of Southern California, CHOC Children's Hospital and Voices Against Violence for Women and Children. Snark22 will hand deliver the Benefit Banderboxes and donate a LEGO® Set along with each Benefit Banderbox. A tax-deductible receipt from the organization will be provided to contributors and as a thank you Snark22 will send a special gift to all who order Benefit Banderbox. Benefit Banderbox is not affiliated with LEGO®.

In addition to Banderbox and Benefit Banderbox, Snark22 will offer an exclusive 1958 Collection of Banderboxes. The 1958 collection celebrates what most LEGO® purists consider the original brick colors: Bright Red, Bright Yellow, Bright Blue and White. It also comes with a translucent Accessory Pouch.

BANDERBOX FEATURES

Banderbox allows the user to store LEGO® or any compatible building bricks in stackable, beautiful plastic boxes.

Banderbox is an innovative storage and play zone with patent pending collapsible walls that fold down and create a sort and play surface. Works on many surfaces and in many locations.

Children gain independence with the ability to build and pause without help from parents shoveling up bricks into a bin.

Adults gain safety from stepping on lost building bricks.

From storage position, users can fold down the collapsible walls, spread out their building bricks to easily sort through their collection and build on the grid located under the Banderbox lid.

If you need to pause mid-build, simply fold up the collapsible walls and close the lid. Your building bricks will collect in the center of the box and your build will be suspended upside-down, underneath the Banderbox lid for protection. No more broken builds or robot vacuum cleaners sucking up loose parts.

The Accessory Pouch, sold separately, allows users to save their most valuable minifigs and accessories in a pouch that attaches to the rim of the Banderbox.

Banderbox, Benefit Banderbox and the 1958 Collection will be sold by Indiegogo campaign beginning July 30, 2019. Snark22 is offering an Early Bird Discount and additional discount specials throughout the campaign.

Snark22 will launch direct sales of Banderbox on their website and in retail stores internationally on September 7, 2019 for $34.95. A small and large version Banderbox are also in the works.

Contact: Jared Gilstrap

Email: 218931@email4pr.com

Phone: 714-576-0220

Indiegogo Link: https://igg.me/at/banderbox

Website Link: https://www.snark22.com

Hi-Res Images Link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/e68r26v2m97jyks/AACErqdTvTbAwfGkBTnPdOw-a?dl=0

SOURCE Snark22 Inc.