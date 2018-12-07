Snatam Kaur, Mantra Singer and Sacred Chant Artist, Receives First Grammy Nomination

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in her career, Snatam Kaur, who is a world renowned Sikh sacred chant singer, has received a Grammy nomination in the New Age category for her album Beloved in this year's 61st Grammy Awards. Her career spans the last eighteen years in which she has released 18 albums, including Heart of the Universe, a duet album with Peter Kater, winner of last year's New Age Grammy.

Snatam Kaur has drawn hundreds of thousands of fans to her concerts worldwide, many of whom are seeking inner peace and healing in their lives and find inspiration and a sense of belonging in her tranquil and transcendent music. Her album Beloved is no exception and guides listeners through a stream of exquisite melodies and textures that uplift and soothe, blending classical Indian elements with Western folk and contemporary singer-songwriter styles. The album, released by Spirit Voyage Records, features production and keyboards by Tony-winning producer and composer Jamshied Sharifi, as well as masterful accompaniment by guitarist Stuart Fuchs, bassist Sarah Siri Kirtan Carlisle, tablas by Neelamjit Dhillon, and bansuri by Steve Gorn.

While her music is internationally known and has been featured on Oprah's Super Soul Sunday, Snatam Kaur is also a peace and environmental activist and author. She regularly teaches workshops using sacred chant and yoga to help individuals and communities overcome challenges and hardships. Her 2019 tours include Europe in May and the USA and Canada in October.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 10.

