SNC Tahoe Eagles Cal Pac 2019 Golf Champions
Sierra Nevada College Men's Golf unseats Marymount with a final round birdie
Apr 12, 2019, 20:05 ET
SPARKS, Nev., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Nevada College's Conor Schubring knocked in a birdie on the 54th Hole in the California Pacific Conference Men's Golf Championship, carrying his team to a one-stroke victory over defending champions Marymount California. SNC Tahoe hosted the tournament at the Red Hawk Golf and Resort Course in Sparks, Nevada. The SNC Tahoe Eagles finished the tournament with a 963 to win over the Marymount Mariners' 964 total.
Benedictine-Mesa followed the Eagles and Mariners with a 978 to place third, with their teammate Joe Baldeck securing the individual title with a 227. The tournament was rounded out by Embry-Riddle, 980; Providence Christian, 1007; Simpson, 1044; and Cal Maritime at 1120.
The Eagles improved their team score with each round, with SNC's Jacob Lewis posting a 74 in the third round to move him into fourth place. The top five finishers in the tournament will go on to make up the All-Cal Pac team. They will play in the nationals, hosted by Benedictine-Mesa at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, May 21-24.
Eric Tanguay, golf coach for SNC Tahoe, is proud of his team's accomplishment, as it was the first ever Cal Pac championship victory for the Eagles.
"After dreaming about this day for the last four years," said Tanguay, "and having come so close the last two, it's hard to believe this really happened. The team had to work harder than every other school in our conference to earn the championship title, and I am so proud of our boys."
Tanguay also brought home a trophy of his own by winning the Cal Pac Coach of the Year.
Cal Pac Championship Men's Results
Cal Pac Team Champion: Sierra Nevada College
Cal Pac Individual Champion: Joe Baldeck (Benedictine-Mesa)
All-Cal Pac Team
Joe Baldeck (Benedictine-Mesa)
Conor Schubring (Sierra Nevada)
Connor Estrada (Simpson)
Jacob Luas (Sierra Nevada)
Chriss Terrell (Marymount California)
Sierra Nevada College is Nevada's only accredited private non-profit four-year university. Sierra Nevada College is committed to using active learning that fosters a culture of competition guiding students to think on their feet, communicate persuasively, and acquire the higher-order thinking skills necessary to thrive in the real world.
SOURCE Sierra Nevada College
Share this article