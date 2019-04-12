SNC Tahoe Eagles Cal Pac 2019 Golf Champions

Benedictine-Mesa followed the Eagles and Mariners with a 978 to place third, with their teammate Joe Baldeck securing the individual title with a 227. The tournament was rounded out by Embry-Riddle , 980; Providence Christian , 1007; Simpson , 1044; and Cal Maritime at 1120.

The Eagles improved their team score with each round, with SNC's Jacob Lewis posting a 74 in the third round to move him into fourth place. The top five finishers in the tournament will go on to make up the All-Cal Pac team. They will play in the nationals, hosted by Benedictine-Mesa at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, May 21-24.

Eric Tanguay, golf coach for SNC Tahoe, is proud of his team's accomplishment, as it was the first ever Cal Pac championship victory for the Eagles.

"After dreaming about this day for the last four years," said Tanguay, "and having come so close the last two, it's hard to believe this really happened. The team had to work harder than every other school in our conference to earn the championship title, and I am so proud of our boys."

Tanguay also brought home a trophy of his own by winning the Cal Pac Coach of the Year.

Cal Pac Championship Men's Results

Cal Pac Team Champion: Sierra Nevada College

Cal Pac Individual Champion: Joe Baldeck (Benedictine-Mesa)

All-Cal Pac Team

Joe Baldeck (Benedictine-Mesa)

Conor Schubring (Sierra Nevada)

Connor Estrada (Simpson)

Jacob Luas (Sierra Nevada)

Chriss Terrell (Marymount California)

Sierra Nevada College is Nevada's only accredited private non-profit four-year university. Sierra Nevada College is committed to using active learning that fosters a culture of competition guiding students to think on their feet, communicate persuasively, and acquire the higher-order thinking skills necessary to thrive in the real world.

SOURCE Sierra Nevada College

Related Links

sierranevada.edu

